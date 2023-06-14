Mike Yastrzemski -- .194 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jordan Montgomery on the hill, on June 14 at 1:15 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Cardinals.

Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate

  • Yastrzemski is hitting .249 with 11 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 16 walks.
  • In 30 of 46 games this season (65.2%) Yastrzemski has picked up a hit, and in 10 of those games he had more than one (21.7%).
  • He has homered in seven games this season (15.2%), homering in 3.7% of his plate appearances.
  • Yastrzemski has driven in a run in 12 games this season (26.1%), including six games with more than one RBI (13.0%).
  • He has scored at least once 24 times this season (52.2%), including five games with multiple runs (10.9%).

Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
22 GP 23
.253 AVG .244
.314 OBP .320
.392 SLG .500
8 XBH 11
1 HR 6
5 RBI 13
23/7 K/BB 26/9
0 SB 0

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
  • The Cardinals have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.34).
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (66 total, one per game).
  • Montgomery makes the start for the Cardinals, his 14th of the season. He is 3-7 with a 3.88 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
  • The 30-year-old ranks 35th in ERA (3.88), 48th in WHIP (1.333), and 40th in K/9 (8.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
