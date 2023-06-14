Mike Yastrzemski -- .194 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jordan Montgomery on the hill, on June 14 at 1:15 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Cardinals.

Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Game Time: 1:15 PM ET

1:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery

Jordan Montgomery TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate

Yastrzemski is hitting .249 with 11 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 16 walks.

In 30 of 46 games this season (65.2%) Yastrzemski has picked up a hit, and in 10 of those games he had more than one (21.7%).

He has homered in seven games this season (15.2%), homering in 3.7% of his plate appearances.

Yastrzemski has driven in a run in 12 games this season (26.1%), including six games with more than one RBI (13.0%).

He has scored at least once 24 times this season (52.2%), including five games with multiple runs (10.9%).

Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 23 .253 AVG .244 .314 OBP .320 .392 SLG .500 8 XBH 11 1 HR 6 5 RBI 13 23/7 K/BB 26/9 0 SB 0

Cardinals Pitching Rankings