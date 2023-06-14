Mike Yastrzemski Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Cardinals - June 14
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 10:23 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Mike Yastrzemski -- .194 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jordan Montgomery on the hill, on June 14 at 1:15 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Cardinals.
Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Game Time: 1:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate
- Yastrzemski is hitting .249 with 11 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 16 walks.
- In 30 of 46 games this season (65.2%) Yastrzemski has picked up a hit, and in 10 of those games he had more than one (21.7%).
- He has homered in seven games this season (15.2%), homering in 3.7% of his plate appearances.
- Yastrzemski has driven in a run in 12 games this season (26.1%), including six games with more than one RBI (13.0%).
- He has scored at least once 24 times this season (52.2%), including five games with multiple runs (10.9%).
Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|23
|.253
|AVG
|.244
|.314
|OBP
|.320
|.392
|SLG
|.500
|8
|XBH
|11
|1
|HR
|6
|5
|RBI
|13
|23/7
|K/BB
|26/9
|0
|SB
|0
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
- The Cardinals have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.34).
- Cardinals pitchers combine to give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (66 total, one per game).
- Montgomery makes the start for the Cardinals, his 14th of the season. He is 3-7 with a 3.88 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- The 30-year-old ranks 35th in ERA (3.88), 48th in WHIP (1.333), and 40th in K/9 (8.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
