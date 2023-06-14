LaMonte Wade Jr -- with a slugging percentage of .553 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jordan Montgomery on the mound, on June 14 at 1:15 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-5 with two doubles) against the Cardinals.

LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Game Time: 1:15 PM ET

Stadium: Busch Stadium

Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate

Wade leads San Francisco with an OBP of .415 this season while batting .276 with 44 walks and 33 runs scored.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 44th in batting average, second in on-base percentage, and 53rd in slugging.

Wade has picked up a hit in 60.0% of his 60 games this season, with more than one hit in 26.7% of those games.

In 13.3% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.

Wade has driven in a run in 16 games this year (26.7%), including three games with more than one RBI (5.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 27 games this year (45.0%), including five multi-run games (8.3%).

LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 29 .261 AVG .290 .404 OBP .425 .511 SLG .421 12 XBH 8 5 HR 3 10 RBI 10 18/21 K/BB 28/23 0 SB 2

