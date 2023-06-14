LaMonte Wade Jr Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Cardinals - June 14
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 10:23 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LaMonte Wade Jr -- with a slugging percentage of .553 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jordan Montgomery on the mound, on June 14 at 1:15 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-5 with two doubles) against the Cardinals.
LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Game Time: 1:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate
- Wade leads San Francisco with an OBP of .415 this season while batting .276 with 44 walks and 33 runs scored.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 44th in batting average, second in on-base percentage, and 53rd in slugging.
- Wade has picked up a hit in 60.0% of his 60 games this season, with more than one hit in 26.7% of those games.
- In 13.3% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Wade has driven in a run in 16 games this year (26.7%), including three games with more than one RBI (5.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 27 games this year (45.0%), including five multi-run games (8.3%).
LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|29
|.261
|AVG
|.290
|.404
|OBP
|.425
|.511
|SLG
|.421
|12
|XBH
|8
|5
|HR
|3
|10
|RBI
|10
|18/21
|K/BB
|28/23
|0
|SB
|2
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
- The Cardinals have a 4.34 team ERA that ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (66 total, one per game).
- Montgomery makes the start for the Cardinals, his 14th of the season. He is 3-7 with a 3.88 ERA and 66 strikeouts through 72 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last pitched on Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- The 30-year-old ranks 35th in ERA (3.88), 48th in WHIP (1.333), and 40th in K/9 (8.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
