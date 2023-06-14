The San Francisco Giants, including J.D. Davis (batting .303 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a triple, four walks and five RBI), battle starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Wednesday at 1:15 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-2 against the Cardinals.

J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Game Time: 1:15 PM ET

1:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery

Jordan Montgomery TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Read More About This Game

J.D. Davis At The Plate

Davis is batting .286 with 11 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 26 walks.

Among the qualifying batters, he ranks 24th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 20th and he is 36th in slugging.

Davis has reached base via a hit in 39 games this season (of 62 played), and had multiple hits in 17 of those games.

In 14.5% of his games this year, he has homered, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 19 games this year (30.6%), Davis has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (12.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 38.7% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (6.5%).

J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 29 .267 AVG .303 .377 OBP .361 .406 SLG .541 8 XBH 13 3 HR 6 12 RBI 23 28/17 K/BB 35/9 1 SB 0

