J.D. Davis Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Cardinals - June 14
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 2:23 AM PDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The San Francisco Giants, including J.D. Davis (batting .303 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a triple, four walks and five RBI), battle starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Wednesday at 1:15 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-2 against the Cardinals.
J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Game Time: 1:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
J.D. Davis At The Plate
- Davis is batting .286 with 11 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 26 walks.
- Among the qualifying batters, he ranks 24th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 20th and he is 36th in slugging.
- Davis has reached base via a hit in 39 games this season (of 62 played), and had multiple hits in 17 of those games.
- In 14.5% of his games this year, he has homered, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 19 games this year (30.6%), Davis has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (12.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 38.7% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (6.5%).
J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|29
|.267
|AVG
|.303
|.377
|OBP
|.361
|.406
|SLG
|.541
|8
|XBH
|13
|3
|HR
|6
|12
|RBI
|23
|28/17
|K/BB
|35/9
|1
|SB
|0
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff is 20th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.34).
- Cardinals pitchers combine to give up 66 home runs (one per game), the fifth-fewest in the league.
- Montgomery makes the start for the Cardinals, his 14th of the season. He is 3-7 with a 3.88 ERA and 66 strikeouts through 72 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds, the lefty tossed six scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.
- The 30-year-old's 3.88 ERA ranks 35th, 1.333 WHIP ranks 48th, and 8.3 K/9 ranks 40th among qualifying pitchers this season.
