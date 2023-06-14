The San Francisco Giants (35-32) aim to add on to their three-game winning streak when they play the St. Louis Cardinals (27-41) on Wednesday at 1:15 PM ET, at Busch Stadium.

The probable pitchers are Jordan Montgomery (3-7) for the Cardinals and Anthony DeSclafani (4-6) for the Giants.

Giants vs. Cardinals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Time: 1:15 PM ET

1:15 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Montgomery - STL (3-7, 3.88 ERA) vs DeSclafani - SF (4-6, 3.89 ERA)

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Anthony DeSclafani

The Giants are sending DeSclafani (4-6) to the mound for his 14th start of the season. He is 4-6 with a 3.89 ERA and 53 strikeouts through 76 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, the righty tossed six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.

In 13 games this season, the 33-year-old has put up a 3.89 ERA and 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .243 to opposing batters.

DeSclafani is trying to collect his eighth quality start of the season.

DeSclafani has put up 12 starts this season that he pitched five or more innings.

He has made two appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Anthony DeSclafani vs. Cardinals

He will take the mound against a Cardinals team that is batting .250 as a unit (15th in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .423 (ninth in the league) with 92 total home runs (sixth in MLB play).

Head-to-head against the Cardinals this season, DeSclafani has thrown six innings, giving up two earned runs on six hits while striking out six.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jordan Montgomery

The Cardinals will hand the ball to Montgomery (3-7) for his 14th start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw six scoreless innings against the Cincinnati Reds while allowing three hits.

The 30-year-old has pitched to a 3.88 ERA this season with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.4 walks per nine across 13 games.

In 13 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in six of them.

Montgomery will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 13 chances this season.

The 30-year-old ranks 35th in ERA (3.88), 48th in WHIP (1.333), and 40th in K/9 (8.3) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Jordan Montgomery vs. Giants

The Giants rank 13th in MLB with a .253 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks ninth in the league (.423) and 86 home runs.

The left-hander has allowed the Giants to go 5-for-24 in six innings this season.

