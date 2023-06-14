Top Player Prop Bets for Giants vs. Cardinals on June 14, 2023
The St. Louis Cardinals host the San Francisco Giants at Busch Stadium on Wednesday at 1:15 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Paul Goldschmidt and others in this matchup.
Giants vs. Cardinals Game Info
- When: Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 1:15 PM ET
- Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants
Thairo Estrada Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)
Estrada Stats
- Thairo Estrada has put up 67 hits with 15 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 12 walks. He has driven in 25 runs with 14 stolen bases.
- He's slashing .294/.346/.487 so far this season.
Estrada Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Cardinals
|Jun. 13
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Cardinals
|Jun. 12
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Jun. 11
|2-for-4
|3
|2
|4
|8
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Jun. 10
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Jun. 9
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals
Jordan Montgomery Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -130)
Montgomery Stats
- Jordan Montgomery (3-7) will take to the mound for the Cardinals and make his 14th start of the season.
- In 13 starts this season, he's earned six quality starts.
- Montgomery has three starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 13 chances this season.
- Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 30-year-old ranks 35th in ERA (3.88), 48th in WHIP (1.333), and 40th in K/9 (8.3).
Montgomery Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Reds
|Jun. 9
|6.0
|3
|0
|0
|6
|1
|at Pirates
|Jun. 3
|5.2
|4
|4
|1
|5
|1
|at Guardians
|May. 28
|5.0
|7
|2
|2
|3
|1
|at Reds
|May. 22
|4.0
|7
|4
|4
|4
|3
|vs. Brewers
|May. 16
|5.1
|8
|3
|3
|7
|1
Paul Goldschmidt Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Goldschmidt Stats
- Goldschmidt has put up 74 hits with 19 doubles, 11 home runs and 38 walks. He has driven in 31 runs with seven stolen bases.
- He has a .290/.385/.494 slash line on the year.
- Goldschmidt will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .333 with a double, a home run, two walks and four RBI.
Goldschmidt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Giants
|Jun. 13
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Giants
|Jun. 12
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|vs. Reds
|Jun. 11
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Reds
|Jun. 10
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Reds
|Jun. 9
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Nolan Arenado Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Arenado Stats
- Nolan Arenado has 10 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs, 19 walks and 45 RBI (72 total hits). He has stolen two bases.
- He's slashed .285/.333/.494 on the year.
- Arenado heads into this matchup looking to extend his eight-game hit streak. During his last 10 games he is hitting .371 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs, three walks and seven RBI.
Arenado Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Giants
|Jun. 13
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Giants
|Jun. 12
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Reds
|Jun. 11
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Reds
|Jun. 10
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|vs. Reds
|Jun. 9
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
