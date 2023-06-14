The St. Louis Cardinals host the San Francisco Giants at Busch Stadium on Wednesday at 1:15 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Paul Goldschmidt and others in this matchup.

Giants vs. Cardinals Game Info

When: Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 1:15 PM ET

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 1:15 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

Thairo Estrada Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Estrada Stats

Thairo Estrada has put up 67 hits with 15 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 12 walks. He has driven in 25 runs with 14 stolen bases.

He's slashing .294/.346/.487 so far this season.

Estrada Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cardinals Jun. 13 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 at Cardinals Jun. 12 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Jun. 11 2-for-4 3 2 4 8 0 vs. Cubs Jun. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Jun. 9 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Jordan Montgomery Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Montgomery Stats

Jordan Montgomery (3-7) will take to the mound for the Cardinals and make his 14th start of the season.

In 13 starts this season, he's earned six quality starts.

Montgomery has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 13 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 30-year-old ranks 35th in ERA (3.88), 48th in WHIP (1.333), and 40th in K/9 (8.3).

Montgomery Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Reds Jun. 9 6.0 3 0 0 6 1 at Pirates Jun. 3 5.2 4 4 1 5 1 at Guardians May. 28 5.0 7 2 2 3 1 at Reds May. 22 4.0 7 4 4 4 3 vs. Brewers May. 16 5.1 8 3 3 7 1

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Goldschmidt Stats

Goldschmidt has put up 74 hits with 19 doubles, 11 home runs and 38 walks. He has driven in 31 runs with seven stolen bases.

He has a .290/.385/.494 slash line on the year.

Goldschmidt will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .333 with a double, a home run, two walks and four RBI.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Giants Jun. 13 2-for-3 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Giants Jun. 12 1-for-5 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Reds Jun. 11 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Reds Jun. 10 2-for-4 0 0 1 3 0 vs. Reds Jun. 9 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

Nolan Arenado Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Arenado Stats

Nolan Arenado has 10 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs, 19 walks and 45 RBI (72 total hits). He has stolen two bases.

He's slashed .285/.333/.494 on the year.

Arenado heads into this matchup looking to extend his eight-game hit streak. During his last 10 games he is hitting .371 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs, three walks and seven RBI.

Arenado Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Giants Jun. 13 2-for-3 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Giants Jun. 12 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Reds Jun. 11 1-for-3 0 0 1 3 0 vs. Reds Jun. 10 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 vs. Reds Jun. 9 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0

