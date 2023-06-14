On Wednesday, June 14 at 1:15 PM ET, the St. Louis Cardinals (27-41) host the San Francisco Giants (35-32) at Busch Stadium. Jordan Montgomery will get the call for the Cardinals, while Anthony DeSclafani will take the hill for the Giants.

The Cardinals are -145 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Giants (+120). The total for the game is listed at 8.5 runs.

Giants vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Time: 1:15 PM ET

1:15 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Probable Pitchers: Montgomery - STL (3-7, 3.88 ERA) vs DeSclafani - SF (4-6, 3.89 ERA)

Giants vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Giants vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

The Cardinals have entered the game as favorites 37 times this season and won 15, or 40.5%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter, the Cardinals have gone 9-16 (36%).

St. Louis has a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Cardinals have a 1-4 record over the five games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, St. Louis and its opponents combined to go over the total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Giants have won in 14, or 51.9%, of the 27 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Giants have been victorious four times in 11 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or longer on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Giants have been underdogs just once and lost that contest.

In the last 10 games with a total, San Francisco and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Giants vs. Cardinals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Wilmer Flores 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+145) J.D. Davis 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+175) Austin Slater 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+250) Thairo Estrada 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+210) Brandon Crawford 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+240)

Giants Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +6000 17th 4th Win NL West +2500 - 4th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.