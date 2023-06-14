How to Watch the Giants vs. Cardinals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 14
The St. Louis Cardinals and San Francisco Giants will meet on Wednesday at Busch Stadium, at 1:15 PM ET, with Paul Goldschmidt and LaMonte Wade Jr -- two hot hitters -- expected to produce at the plate.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Giants vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Time: 1:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Venue: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Explore More About This Game
|Giants Injury Report
|Cardinals vs Giants Betting Trends & Stats
|Cardinals vs Giants Player Props
|Cardinals vs Giants Pitching Matchup
|Cardinals vs Giants Odds
|Cardinals vs Giants Prediction
Giants Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Giants rank ninth in Major League Baseball with 86 home runs.
- Fueled by 212 extra-base hits, San Francisco ranks ninth in MLB with a .423 slugging percentage this season.
- The Giants' .253 batting average ranks 13th in the league this season.
- San Francisco is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking ninth with 317 total runs this season.
- The Giants are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking 10th with an OBP of .327.
- The Giants rank 29th in strikeouts per game (9.7) among MLB offenses.
- San Francisco averages 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, 10th-most in the majors.
- San Francisco pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.00 ERA this year, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Giants have a combined 1.262 WHIP as a pitching staff, 10th-lowest in MLB.
Giants Probable Starting Pitcher
- Anthony DeSclafani (4-6) will take to the mound for the Giants and make his 14th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed three hits in six innings pitched against the Chicago Cubs on Saturday.
- He has started 13 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in seven of them.
- In 13 starts this season, DeSclafani has lasted five or more innings 12 times, with an average of 5.9 innings per appearance.
- In 13 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.
Giants Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Giants Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/9/2023
|Cubs
|L 3-2
|Home
|Anthony DeSclafani
|Marcus Stroman
|6/10/2023
|Cubs
|L 4-0
|Home
|John Brebbia
|Kyle Hendricks
|6/11/2023
|Cubs
|W 13-3
|Home
|John Brebbia
|Hayden Wesneski
|6/12/2023
|Cardinals
|W 4-3
|Away
|Logan Webb
|Matthew Liberatore
|6/13/2023
|Cardinals
|W 11-3
|Away
|Alex Cobb
|Jack Flaherty
|6/14/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Anthony DeSclafani
|Jordan Montgomery
|6/16/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|-
|Bobby Miller
|6/17/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|-
|-
|6/18/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Logan Webb
|Tony Gonsolin
|6/19/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Alex Cobb
|Michael Wacha
|6/20/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Anthony DeSclafani
|Yu Darvish
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.