The St. Louis Cardinals and San Francisco Giants will meet on Wednesday at Busch Stadium, at 1:15 PM ET, with Paul Goldschmidt and LaMonte Wade Jr -- two hot hitters -- expected to produce at the plate.

Giants vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Time: 1:15 PM ET

1:15 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Explore More About This Game

Giants Batting & Pitching Performance

The Giants rank ninth in Major League Baseball with 86 home runs.

Fueled by 212 extra-base hits, San Francisco ranks ninth in MLB with a .423 slugging percentage this season.

The Giants' .253 batting average ranks 13th in the league this season.

San Francisco is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking ninth with 317 total runs this season.

The Giants are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking 10th with an OBP of .327.

The Giants rank 29th in strikeouts per game (9.7) among MLB offenses.

San Francisco averages 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, 10th-most in the majors.

San Francisco pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.00 ERA this year, which ranks 11th in MLB.

The Giants have a combined 1.262 WHIP as a pitching staff, 10th-lowest in MLB.

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher

Anthony DeSclafani (4-6) will take to the mound for the Giants and make his 14th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed three hits in six innings pitched against the Chicago Cubs on Saturday.

He has started 13 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in seven of them.

In 13 starts this season, DeSclafani has lasted five or more innings 12 times, with an average of 5.9 innings per appearance.

In 13 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Giants Starter Opponent Starter 6/9/2023 Cubs L 3-2 Home Anthony DeSclafani Marcus Stroman 6/10/2023 Cubs L 4-0 Home John Brebbia Kyle Hendricks 6/11/2023 Cubs W 13-3 Home John Brebbia Hayden Wesneski 6/12/2023 Cardinals W 4-3 Away Logan Webb Matthew Liberatore 6/13/2023 Cardinals W 11-3 Away Alex Cobb Jack Flaherty 6/14/2023 Cardinals - Away Anthony DeSclafani Jordan Montgomery 6/16/2023 Dodgers - Away - Bobby Miller 6/17/2023 Dodgers - Away - - 6/18/2023 Dodgers - Away Logan Webb Tony Gonsolin 6/19/2023 Padres - Home Alex Cobb Michael Wacha 6/20/2023 Padres - Home Anthony DeSclafani Yu Darvish

