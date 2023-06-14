Jordan Montgomery is set to start for the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday against Joc Pederson and the San Francisco Giants. First pitch is at 1:15 PM ET at Busch Stadium.

The Cardinals are the favorite in this one, at -135, while the underdog Giants have +110 odds to upset. The game's over/under has been set at 8.5 runs.

Giants vs. Cardinals Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Time: 1:15 PM ET

1:15 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cardinals -135 +110 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Giants Recent Betting Performance

Over the past 10 games, the Giants have been named underdog just one time and left with a loss in that contest.

In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Giants and their opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Giants have failed to cover the spread in any of their last 10 games (two of those games had a spread).

Read More About This Game

Giants Betting Records & Stats

The Giants have been underdogs in 27 games this season and have come away with the win 14 times (51.9%) in those contests.

This season, San Francisco has won eight of its 18 games, or 44.4%, when it's the underdog by at least +110 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Giants have a 47.6% chance of pulling out a win.

So far this season, San Francisco and its opponents have hit the over in 30 of its 67 games with a total.

The Giants are 4-7-0 against the spread in their 11 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Giants Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 18-17 17-15 15-18 20-14 24-26 11-6

