Wednesday's contest between the St. Louis Cardinals (27-41) and San Francisco Giants (35-32) matching up at Busch Stadium has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Cardinals, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 1:15 PM ET on June 14.

The probable starters are Jordan Montgomery (3-7) for the Cardinals and Anthony DeSclafani (4-6) for the Giants.

Giants vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 1:15 PM ET

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 1:15 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Giants vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Cardinals 5, Giants 4.

Total Prediction for Giants vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Giants Performance Insights

The Giants have been the underdog just one time in the past 10 contests and lost that game.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, San Francisco and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.

The Giants have failed to cover the runline in any of their last 10 matchups (two of those games had a runline).

The Giants have been chosen as underdogs in 27 games this year and have walked away with the win 14 times (51.9%) in those games.

This season, San Francisco has come away with a win eight times in 18 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Giants have a 47.6% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for San Francisco is No. 9 in baseball, scoring 4.7 runs per game (317 total runs).

The Giants have the 11th-ranked ERA (4.00) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Giants Schedule