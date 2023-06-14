Wednesday's game that pits the Los Angeles Dodgers (38-29) versus the Chicago White Sox (29-39) at Dodger Stadium has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Dodgers, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 10:10 PM on June 14.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Clayton Kershaw (8-4) to the mound, while Mike Clevinger (3-4) will take the ball for the White Sox.

Dodgers vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Dodgers vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Dodgers 5, White Sox 3.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Discover More About This Game

Dodgers Performance Insights

The Dodgers have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Dodgers have two wins against the spread in their last four chances.

This season, the Dodgers have won 33 out of the 55 games, or 60%, in which they've been favored.

Los Angeles has entered three games this season favored by -275 or more, and won each of those games.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Dodgers have a 73.3% chance to win.

Los Angeles has scored the third-most runs in the majors this season with 372.

The Dodgers' 4.45 team ERA ranks 19th among all league pitching staffs.

White Sox Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 2-2.

When it comes to the over/under, Chicago and its opponents are 2-8-0 in its previous 10 games.

The White Sox have had a spread listed in two of their past 10 matchups and have covered every time.

The White Sox have come away with 11 wins in the 37 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This will be the worst odds to win that sportsbooks have placed on Chicago this season with a +225 moneyline set for this game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the White Sox have a 30.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Chicago scores the 22nd-most runs in baseball (280 total, 4.1 per game).

White Sox pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.59 ERA this year, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup June 8 @ Reds W 6-0 Clayton Kershaw vs Graham Ashcraft June 9 @ Phillies L 5-4 Victor Gonzalez vs Ranger Suárez June 10 @ Phillies W 9-0 Bobby Miller vs Aaron Nola June 11 @ Phillies L 7-3 Caleb Ferguson vs Taijuan Walker June 13 White Sox W 5-1 Tony Gonsolin vs Lance Lynn June 14 White Sox - Clayton Kershaw vs Mike Clevinger June 15 White Sox - Michael Grove vs Dylan Cease June 16 Giants - Bobby Miller vs TBA June 17 Giants - TBA vs TBA June 18 Giants - Tony Gonsolin vs Logan Webb June 20 @ Angels - Clayton Kershaw vs Jaime Barria

White Sox Schedule