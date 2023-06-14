Brandon Crawford Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Cardinals - June 14
After hitting .231 with three doubles, three walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, Brandon Crawford and the San Francisco Giants face the St. Louis Cardinals (who will start Jordan Montgomery) at 1:15 PM ET on Wednesday.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Cardinals.
Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Game Time: 1:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Brandon Crawford At The Plate
- Crawford has seven doubles, four home runs and 15 walks while batting .205.
- Crawford has had a hit in 20 of 40 games this year (50.0%), including multiple hits four times (10.0%).
- He has homered in 10.0% of his games in 2023, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Crawford has picked up an RBI in 12 games this year (30.0%), with more than one RBI in three of them (7.5%).
- In 12 games this season (30.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|19
|.203
|AVG
|.206
|.292
|OBP
|.286
|.328
|SLG
|.381
|4
|XBH
|7
|2
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|8
|22/8
|K/BB
|21/7
|2
|SB
|1
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Cardinals have a 4.34 team ERA that ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender 66 home runs (one per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
- Montgomery (3-7) takes the mound for the Cardinals in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 3.88 ERA in 72 2/3 innings pitched, with 66 strikeouts.
- The lefty's last appearance came on Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he threw six scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old's 3.88 ERA ranks 35th, 1.333 WHIP ranks 48th, and 8.3 K/9 ranks 40th.
