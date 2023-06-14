After hitting .231 with three doubles, three walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, Brandon Crawford and the San Francisco Giants face the St. Louis Cardinals (who will start Jordan Montgomery) at 1:15 PM ET on Wednesday.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Cardinals.

Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Game Time: 1:15 PM ET

Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery

Jordan Montgomery TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Explore More About This Game

Brandon Crawford At The Plate

Crawford has seven doubles, four home runs and 15 walks while batting .205.

Crawford has had a hit in 20 of 40 games this year (50.0%), including multiple hits four times (10.0%).

He has homered in 10.0% of his games in 2023, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.

Crawford has picked up an RBI in 12 games this year (30.0%), with more than one RBI in three of them (7.5%).

In 12 games this season (30.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 19 .203 AVG .206 .292 OBP .286 .328 SLG .381 4 XBH 7 2 HR 2 9 RBI 8 22/8 K/BB 21/7 2 SB 1

Cardinals Pitching Rankings