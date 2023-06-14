After hitting .423 with a double, a home run and seven RBI in his past 10 games, Austin Slater and the San Francisco Giants take on the St. Louis Cardinals (who will hand the ball to Jordan Montgomery) at 1:15 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his last game, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-5) against the Cardinals.

Austin Slater Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Game Time: 1:15 PM ET

Stadium: Busch Stadium

Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Discover More About This Game

Austin Slater At The Plate

Slater is batting .400 with two doubles, a home run and three walks.

Slater has had a hit in 10 of 17 games this season (58.8%), including multiple hits six times (35.3%).

He has homered in one of 17 games, and in 2.1% of his plate appearances.

In five games this season (29.4%), Slater has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in six games this season (35.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Austin Slater Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 6 .357 AVG .471 .419 OBP .471 .536 SLG .471 3 XBH 0 1 HR 0 6 RBI 3 4/3 K/BB 7/0 1 SB 1

Cardinals Pitching Rankings