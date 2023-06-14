Austin Slater Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Cardinals - June 14
After hitting .423 with a double, a home run and seven RBI in his past 10 games, Austin Slater and the San Francisco Giants take on the St. Louis Cardinals (who will hand the ball to Jordan Montgomery) at 1:15 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his last game, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-5) against the Cardinals.
Austin Slater Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Game Time: 1:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Austin Slater At The Plate
- Slater is batting .400 with two doubles, a home run and three walks.
- Slater has had a hit in 10 of 17 games this season (58.8%), including multiple hits six times (35.3%).
- He has homered in one of 17 games, and in 2.1% of his plate appearances.
- In five games this season (29.4%), Slater has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in six games this season (35.3%), but has had no multi-run games.
Austin Slater Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|6
|.357
|AVG
|.471
|.419
|OBP
|.471
|.536
|SLG
|.471
|3
|XBH
|0
|1
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|3
|4/3
|K/BB
|7/0
|1
|SB
|1
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
- The Cardinals have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.34).
- Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (66 total, one per game).
- Montgomery gets the start for the Cardinals, his 14th of the season. He is 3-7 with a 3.88 ERA and 66 strikeouts through 72 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the left-hander went six scoreless innings against the Cincinnati Reds while surrendering three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old ranks 35th in ERA (3.88), 48th in WHIP (1.333), and 40th in K/9 (8.3).
