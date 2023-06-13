William Karlsson will be in action Tuesday when his Vegas Golden Knights face the Florida Panthers in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena. If you'd like to wager on Karlsson's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

William Karlsson vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -115)

0.5 points (Over odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Golden Knights vs Panthers Game Info

Karlsson Season Stats Insights

Karlsson's plus-minus this season, in 17:28 per game on the ice, is +14.

Karlsson has a goal in 14 of 82 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Karlsson has a point in 41 of 82 games this season, with multiple points in 12 of them.

Karlsson has an assist in 32 of 82 games played this season, including multiple assists seven times.

The implied probability that Karlsson hits the over on his points prop total is 53.5%, based on the odds.

There is a 38.5% chance of Karlsson having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Karlsson Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers are 21st in goals allowed, conceding 272 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.

The team's +16 goal differential ranks 16th in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Florida 82 Games 8 53 Points 4 14 Goals 3 39 Assists 1

