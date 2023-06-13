On Tuesday, Thairo Estrada (.286 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 56 points below season-long percentage) and the San Francisco Giants face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jack Flaherty. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

Stadium: Busch Stadium

Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty

TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Thairo Estrada At The Plate

Estrada leads San Francisco in slugging percentage (.489) and total hits (65) this season.

Among qualifying batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 19th, his on-base percentage ranks 66th, and he is 29th in the league in slugging.

Estrada has picked up a hit in 41 of 53 games this year, with multiple hits 17 times.

He has hit a home run in 15.1% of his games this year, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.

Estrada has an RBI in 18 of 53 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 49.1% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (15.1%).

Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 26 .296 AVG .287 .339 OBP .344 .519 SLG .461 11 XBH 14 6 HR 3 15 RBI 9 26/4 K/BB 31/7 7 SB 7

Cardinals Pitching Rankings