Thairo Estrada Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Cardinals - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 2:24 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Thairo Estrada (.286 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 56 points below season-long percentage) and the San Francisco Giants face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jack Flaherty. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Thairo Estrada At The Plate
- Estrada leads San Francisco in slugging percentage (.489) and total hits (65) this season.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 19th, his on-base percentage ranks 66th, and he is 29th in the league in slugging.
- Estrada has picked up a hit in 41 of 53 games this year, with multiple hits 17 times.
- He has hit a home run in 15.1% of his games this year, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Estrada has an RBI in 18 of 53 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 49.1% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (15.1%).
Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|26
|.296
|AVG
|.287
|.339
|OBP
|.344
|.519
|SLG
|.461
|11
|XBH
|14
|6
|HR
|3
|15
|RBI
|9
|26/4
|K/BB
|31/7
|7
|SB
|7
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 19th in the league.
- The Cardinals have a 4.24 team ERA that ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to give up 64 home runs (one per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
- Flaherty (3-4 with a 4.15 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 69 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cardinals, his 14th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday, the righty tossed six scoreless innings against the Texas Rangers while surrendering three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 4.15 ERA ranks 49th, 1.500 WHIP ranks 65th, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 29th.
