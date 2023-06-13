Shea Theodore and the Vegas Golden Knights meet the Florida Panthers in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena, on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Theodore in that upcoming Golden Knights-Panthers matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Shea Theodore vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Golden Knights vs Panthers Game Info

Theodore Season Stats Insights

In 55 games this season, Theodore has a plus-minus of +16, while averaging 21:25 on the ice per game.

Theodore has a goal in eight games this season through 55 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In 32 of 55 games this season, Theodore has recorded a point, and eight of those games included multiple points.

Theodore has an assist in 28 of 55 games this year, with multiple assists on five occasions.

Theodore's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 50% that he goes over.

There is a 42.6% chance of Theodore having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Theodore Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have given up 272 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 21st in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 16th-ranked goal differential (+16).

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Florida 55 Games 7 41 Points 6 8 Goals 2 33 Assists 4

