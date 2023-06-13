Reilly Smith and the Vegas Golden Knights are playing the Florida Panthers in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final, on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Smith are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Reilly Smith vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with BetMGM.

Golden Knights vs Panthers Game Info

Smith Season Stats Insights

Smith's plus-minus this season, in 16:58 per game on the ice, is +11.

Smith has a goal in 22 games this season out of 78 games played, including multiple goals four times.

Smith has a point in 43 games this season (out of 78), including multiple points 12 times.

Smith has an assist in 24 of 78 games played this season, including multiple assists six times.

Smith has an implied probability of 51.2% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Smith going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 37%.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Smith Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers are 21st in goals allowed, conceding 272 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

The team's +16 goal differential ranks 16th in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Florida 78 Games 7 56 Points 2 26 Goals 1 30 Assists 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.