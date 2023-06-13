Reilly Smith Player Prop Bets: Golden Knights vs. Panthers - Stanley Cup Final Game 5
Reilly Smith and the Vegas Golden Knights are playing the Florida Panthers in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final, on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Smith are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.
Reilly Smith vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)
Golden Knights vs Panthers Game Info
|Golden Knights vs Panthers Player Props
|How to Watch Golden Knights vs Panthers
|Golden Knights vs Panthers Betting Trends & Stats
Smith Season Stats Insights
- Smith's plus-minus this season, in 16:58 per game on the ice, is +11.
- Smith has a goal in 22 games this season out of 78 games played, including multiple goals four times.
- Smith has a point in 43 games this season (out of 78), including multiple points 12 times.
- Smith has an assist in 24 of 78 games played this season, including multiple assists six times.
- Smith has an implied probability of 51.2% to exceed his point total based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Smith going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 37%.
Smith Stats vs. the Panthers
- The Panthers are 21st in goals allowed, conceding 272 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.
- The team's +16 goal differential ranks 16th in the NHL.
|2022-2023 Season
|Stat
|vs. Florida
|78
|Games
|7
|56
|Points
|2
|26
|Goals
|1
|30
|Assists
|1
