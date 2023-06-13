Nicolas Roy will be on the ice when the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers play on Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. Does a bet on Roy interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Nicolas Roy vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Golden Knights vs Panthers Game Info

Roy Season Stats Insights

Roy has averaged 16:17 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +10).

In 13 of 65 games this season, Roy has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Roy has a point in 26 games this season (out of 65), including multiple points three times.

Roy has an assist in 14 of 65 games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.

Roy's implied probability to go over his point total is 43.5% based on the odds.

Roy has an implied probability of 32.3% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Roy Stats vs. the Panthers

On the defensive side, the Panthers are giving up 272 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 21st in the league.

The team's +16 goal differential ranks 16th in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Florida 65 Games 8 30 Points 3 14 Goals 3 16 Assists 0

