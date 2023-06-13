The San Francisco Giants, including Mitch Haniger (.270 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), take on starting pitcher Jack Flaherty and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Tuesday at 7:45 PM ET.

In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI) against the Cardinals.

Mitch Haniger Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty

Jack Flaherty TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Mitch Haniger At The Plate

Haniger has nine doubles, four home runs and nine walks while hitting .231.

Haniger has had a hit in 22 of 39 games this year (56.4%), including multiple hits nine times (23.1%).

He has gone deep in 10.3% of his games in 2023 (four of 39), and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.

Haniger has picked up an RBI in 13 games this season (33.3%), with two or more RBI in six of those contests (15.4%).

In 14 of 39 games this year, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.

Mitch Haniger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 17 .234 AVG .229 .277 OBP .280 .299 SLG .457 5 XBH 8 0 HR 4 8 RBI 14 20/5 K/BB 21/4 1 SB 0

Cardinals Pitching Rankings