Mitch Haniger Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Cardinals - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 2:24 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The San Francisco Giants, including Mitch Haniger (.270 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), take on starting pitcher Jack Flaherty and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Tuesday at 7:45 PM ET.
In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI) against the Cardinals.
Mitch Haniger Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Mitch Haniger At The Plate
- Haniger has nine doubles, four home runs and nine walks while hitting .231.
- Haniger has had a hit in 22 of 39 games this year (56.4%), including multiple hits nine times (23.1%).
- He has gone deep in 10.3% of his games in 2023 (four of 39), and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Haniger has picked up an RBI in 13 games this season (33.3%), with two or more RBI in six of those contests (15.4%).
- In 14 of 39 games this year, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.
Mitch Haniger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|17
|.234
|AVG
|.229
|.277
|OBP
|.280
|.299
|SLG
|.457
|5
|XBH
|8
|0
|HR
|4
|8
|RBI
|14
|20/5
|K/BB
|21/4
|1
|SB
|0
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff is 19th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.24).
- The Cardinals surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (64 total, one per game).
- Flaherty (3-4 with a 4.15 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 69 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cardinals, his 14th of the season.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Thursday against the Texas Rangers, when he tossed six scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 49th in ERA (4.15), 65th in WHIP (1.500), and 29th in K/9 (9.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
