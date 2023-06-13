The San Francisco Giants, including Mike Yastrzemski (.310 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starting pitcher Jack Flaherty and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Tuesday at 7:45 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Cubs.

Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty

Jack Flaherty TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Explore More About This Game

Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate

Yastrzemski has 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 15 walks while hitting .248.

Yastrzemski has reached base via a hit in 29 games this year (of 45 played), and had multiple hits in 10 of those games.

In six games this year, he has hit a long ball (13.3%, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish).

Yastrzemski has an RBI in 11 of 45 games this year, with multiple RBI in five of them.

He has scored at least once 23 times this season (51.1%), including four games with multiple runs (8.9%).

Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 22 .253 AVG .244 .314 OBP .316 .392 SLG .477 8 XBH 10 1 HR 5 5 RBI 11 23/7 K/BB 26/8 0 SB 0

Cardinals Pitching Rankings