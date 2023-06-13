Mike Yastrzemski Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Cardinals - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 2:25 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The San Francisco Giants, including Mike Yastrzemski (.310 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starting pitcher Jack Flaherty and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Tuesday at 7:45 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Cubs.
Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate
- Yastrzemski has 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 15 walks while hitting .248.
- Yastrzemski has reached base via a hit in 29 games this year (of 45 played), and had multiple hits in 10 of those games.
- In six games this year, he has hit a long ball (13.3%, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish).
- Yastrzemski has an RBI in 11 of 45 games this year, with multiple RBI in five of them.
- He has scored at least once 23 times this season (51.1%), including four games with multiple runs (8.9%).
Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|22
|.253
|AVG
|.244
|.314
|OBP
|.316
|.392
|SLG
|.477
|8
|XBH
|10
|1
|HR
|5
|5
|RBI
|11
|23/7
|K/BB
|26/8
|0
|SB
|0
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals have the 17th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.24).
- Cardinals pitchers combine to allow 64 home runs (one per game), the fourth-fewest in baseball.
- Flaherty gets the start for the Cardinals, his 14th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.15 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 69 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Thursday against the Texas Rangers, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks 49th in ERA (4.15), 65th in WHIP (1.500), and 29th in K/9 (9.3).
