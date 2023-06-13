Mark Stone will be in action when the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers meet in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final, at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. Looking to bet on Stone's props versus the Panthers? Scroll down for stats and information.

Mark Stone vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -182)

0.5 points (Over odds: -182) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Golden Knights vs Panthers Game Info

Stone Season Stats Insights

Stone's plus-minus this season, in 19:22 per game on the ice, is +11.

In Stone's 43 games played this season he's scored in 14 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Stone has a point in 26 of 43 games this year, with multiple points in 10 of them.

Stone has an assist in 18 of 43 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

Stone has an implied probability of 64.5% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Stone has an implied probability of 48.8% of going over his assist prop bet.

Stone Stats vs. the Panthers

On the defensive side, the Panthers are conceding 272 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 21st in the NHL.

The team has the league's 16th-ranked goal differential (+16).

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Florida 43 Games 6 38 Points 6 17 Goals 2 21 Assists 4

