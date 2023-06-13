On Tuesday, LaMonte Wade Jr (.514 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the San Francisco Giants face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jack Flaherty. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Cubs.

LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

Stadium: Busch Stadium

Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty

TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate

Wade leads San Francisco with an OBP of .413 this season while batting .273 with 43 walks and 32 runs scored.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 48th, his on-base percentage ranks third, and he is 61st in the league in slugging.

Wade has reached base via a hit in 35 games this season (of 59 played), and had multiple hits in 15 of those games.

He has hit a home run in 13.6% of his games this year, and 3.3% of his chances at the plate.

Wade has had at least one RBI in 27.1% of his games this year (16 of 59), with more than one RBI three times (5.1%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 26 times this season (44.1%), including five games with multiple runs (8.5%).

LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 28 .261 AVG .284 .404 OBP .422 .511 SLG .402 12 XBH 6 5 HR 3 10 RBI 10 18/21 K/BB 27/22 0 SB 2

Cardinals Pitching Rankings