LaMonte Wade Jr Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Cardinals - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 2:24 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, LaMonte Wade Jr (.514 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the San Francisco Giants face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jack Flaherty. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Cubs.
LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate
- Wade leads San Francisco with an OBP of .413 this season while batting .273 with 43 walks and 32 runs scored.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 48th, his on-base percentage ranks third, and he is 61st in the league in slugging.
- Wade has reached base via a hit in 35 games this season (of 59 played), and had multiple hits in 15 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 13.6% of his games this year, and 3.3% of his chances at the plate.
- Wade has had at least one RBI in 27.1% of his games this year (16 of 59), with more than one RBI three times (5.1%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 26 times this season (44.1%), including five games with multiple runs (8.5%).
LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|28
|.261
|AVG
|.284
|.404
|OBP
|.422
|.511
|SLG
|.402
|12
|XBH
|6
|5
|HR
|3
|10
|RBI
|10
|18/21
|K/BB
|27/22
|0
|SB
|2
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 19th in the league.
- The Cardinals' 4.24 team ERA ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (64 total, one per game).
- Flaherty (3-4) gets the starting nod for the Cardinals in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 4.15 ERA in 69 1/3 innings pitched, with 72 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Thursday against the Texas Rangers, the righty went six scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 49th in ERA (4.15), 65th in WHIP (1.500), and 29th in K/9 (9.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
