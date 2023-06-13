Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets: Golden Knights vs. Panthers - Stanley Cup Final Game 5
Jonathan Marchessault and the Vegas Golden Knights are facing the Florida Panthers in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final, on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Marchessault's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.
Jonathan Marchessault vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -175)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)
Golden Knights vs Panthers Game Info
|Golden Knights vs Panthers Player Props
|How to Watch Golden Knights vs Panthers
|Golden Knights vs Panthers Betting Trends & Stats
Marchessault Season Stats Insights
- Marchessault has averaged 17:08 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +2).
- Marchessault has a goal in 23 games this season out of 76 games played, including multiple goals five times.
- In 43 of 76 games this year, Marchessault has registered a point, and 12 of those games included multiple points.
- In 25 of 76 games this season, Marchessault has registered an assist, and in four of those matches recorded two or more.
- Marchessault's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 63.6% that he goes over.
- Marchessault has an implied probability of 41.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.
Marchessault Stats vs. the Panthers
- On the defensive side, the Panthers are giving up 272 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 21st in the league.
- The team's goal differential (+16) ranks 16th in the NHL.
|2022-2023 Season
|Stat
|vs. Florida
|76
|Games
|8
|57
|Points
|7
|28
|Goals
|4
|29
|Assists
|3
