Jonathan Marchessault and the Vegas Golden Knights are facing the Florida Panthers in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final, on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Marchessault's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Jonathan Marchessault vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -175)

0.5 points (Over odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Golden Knights vs Panthers Game Info

Marchessault Season Stats Insights

Marchessault has averaged 17:08 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +2).

Marchessault has a goal in 23 games this season out of 76 games played, including multiple goals five times.

In 43 of 76 games this year, Marchessault has registered a point, and 12 of those games included multiple points.

In 25 of 76 games this season, Marchessault has registered an assist, and in four of those matches recorded two or more.

Marchessault's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 63.6% that he goes over.

Marchessault has an implied probability of 41.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Marchessault Stats vs. the Panthers

On the defensive side, the Panthers are giving up 272 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 21st in the league.

The team's goal differential (+16) ranks 16th in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Florida 76 Games 8 57 Points 7 28 Goals 4 29 Assists 3

