Joc Pederson Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Cardinals - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 2:24 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Joc Pederson (.550 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 168 points above season-long percentage) and the San Francisco Giants face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jack Flaherty. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he reached base in all five of his plate appearances (4-for-4 with two home runs and four RBI) against the Cubs.
Joc Pederson Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Joc Pederson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Joc Pederson At The Plate
- Pederson is hitting .272 with four doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 17 walks.
- Pederson has picked up a hit in 65.6% of his 32 games this season, with at least two hits in 9.4% of them.
- Looking at the 32 games he has played this year, he's homered in six of them (18.8%), and in 5.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Pederson has had an RBI in 15 games this year (46.9%), including seven multi-RBI outings (21.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 13 games this year (40.6%), including multiple runs in three games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Joc Pederson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|15
|.314
|AVG
|.231
|.400
|OBP
|.365
|.569
|SLG
|.500
|6
|XBH
|6
|3
|HR
|4
|12
|RBI
|12
|9/8
|K/BB
|17/9
|0
|SB
|0
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Cardinals have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.24).
- Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (64 total, one per game).
- Flaherty (3-4 with a 4.15 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 69 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his 14th of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Thursday against the Texas Rangers, when the right-hander tossed six scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 49th in ERA (4.15), 65th in WHIP (1.500), and 29th in K/9 (9.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.