On Tuesday, Joc Pederson (.550 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 168 points above season-long percentage) and the San Francisco Giants face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jack Flaherty. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he reached base in all five of his plate appearances (4-for-4 with two home runs and four RBI) against the Cubs.

Joc Pederson Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

Stadium: Busch Stadium

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty

TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Joc Pederson At The Plate

Pederson is hitting .272 with four doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 17 walks.

Pederson has picked up a hit in 65.6% of his 32 games this season, with at least two hits in 9.4% of them.

Looking at the 32 games he has played this year, he's homered in six of them (18.8%), and in 5.7% of his trips to the plate.

Pederson has had an RBI in 15 games this year (46.9%), including seven multi-RBI outings (21.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 13 games this year (40.6%), including multiple runs in three games.

Joc Pederson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 15 .314 AVG .231 .400 OBP .365 .569 SLG .500 6 XBH 6 3 HR 4 12 RBI 12 9/8 K/BB 17/9 0 SB 0

Cardinals Pitching Rankings