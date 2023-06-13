Jack Eichel and the Vegas Golden Knights are playing the Florida Panthers in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final, on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Eichel's props? Here is some information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Jack Eichel vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -222)

0.5 points (Over odds: -222) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -110)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with BetMGM.

Golden Knights vs Panthers Game Info

Eichel Season Stats Insights

In 67 games this season, Eichel has averaged 18:46 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +26.

In Eichel's 67 games played this season he's scored in 21 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

In 43 of 67 games this year, Eichel has recorded a point, and 18 of those games included multiple points.

Eichel has an assist in 33 of 67 games played this season, including multiple assists six times.

The implied probability is 68.9% that Eichel goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 52.4% of Eichel going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Eichel Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers are 21st in goals allowed, conceding 272 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+16) ranks 16th in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Florida 67 Games 7 66 Points 8 27 Goals 1 39 Assists 7

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.