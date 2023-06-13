J.D. Davis Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Cardinals - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 2:24 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The San Francisco Giants, including J.D. Davis (batting .294 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a triple, four walks and five RBI), take on starter Jack Flaherty and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Tuesday at 7:45 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Cardinals.
J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
J.D. Davis At The Plate
- Davis has 11 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 26 walks while hitting .284.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 28th, his on-base percentage ranks 19th, and he is 37th in the league in slugging.
- Davis has gotten at least one hit in 62.3% of his games this year (38 of 61), with more than one hit 17 times (27.9%).
- He has hit a long ball in 14.8% of his games in 2023, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Davis has had at least one RBI in 31.1% of his games this year (19 of 61), with two or more RBI eight times (13.1%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 39.3% of his games this season (24 of 61), with two or more runs four times (6.6%).
J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|28
|.267
|AVG
|.299
|.377
|OBP
|.358
|.406
|SLG
|.542
|8
|XBH
|13
|3
|HR
|6
|12
|RBI
|23
|28/17
|K/BB
|34/9
|1
|SB
|0
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff ranks 19th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.24).
- The Cardinals surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (64 total, 1.0 per game).
- Flaherty (3-4 with a 4.15 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 69 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cardinals, his 14th of the season.
- In his last time out on Thursday, the righty went six scoreless innings against the Texas Rangers while surrendering three hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 49th in ERA (4.15), 65th in WHIP (1.500), and 29th in K/9 (9.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
