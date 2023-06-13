The San Francisco Giants, including J.D. Davis (batting .294 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a triple, four walks and five RBI), take on starter Jack Flaherty and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Tuesday at 7:45 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Cardinals.

J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium

Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty

TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

J.D. Davis At The Plate

Davis has 11 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 26 walks while hitting .284.

Among qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 28th, his on-base percentage ranks 19th, and he is 37th in the league in slugging.

Davis has gotten at least one hit in 62.3% of his games this year (38 of 61), with more than one hit 17 times (27.9%).

He has hit a long ball in 14.8% of his games in 2023, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.

Davis has had at least one RBI in 31.1% of his games this year (19 of 61), with two or more RBI eight times (13.1%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 39.3% of his games this season (24 of 61), with two or more runs four times (6.6%).

J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 28 .267 AVG .299 .377 OBP .358 .406 SLG .542 8 XBH 13 3 HR 6 12 RBI 23 28/17 K/BB 34/9 1 SB 0

Cardinals Pitching Rankings