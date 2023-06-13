Ivan Barbashev will be in action when the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers play in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final, at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. Fancy a wager on Barbashev? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Ivan Barbashev vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Golden Knights vs Panthers Game Info

Barbashev Season Stats Insights

Barbashev has averaged 16:45 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +1).

In 14 of 82 games this season Barbashev has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Barbashev has a point in 35 of 82 games this season, with multiple points in nine of them.

Barbashev has an assist in 27 of 82 games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.

Barbashev's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 51.2% that he hits the over.

Given his moneyline odds, Barbashev has an implied probability of 37.7% of going over his assist prop bet.

Barbashev Stats vs. the Panthers

On the defensive side, the Panthers are giving up 272 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 21st in the league.

The team's +16 goal differential ranks 16th in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Florida 82 Games 9 45 Points 9 16 Goals 1 29 Assists 8

