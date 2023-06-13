Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final will see the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers play on Tuesday, June 13, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights are up 3-1. The Golden Knights are the favorite, with -175 odds on the moneyline, in this decisive matchup against the Panthers, who have +145 moneyline odds.

Golden Knights vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Favorite Underdog Total Golden Knights (-175) Panthers (+145) 6

Golden Knights Betting Insights

The Golden Knights have won 75.0% of their games this season when favored on the moneyline (15-5).

Vegas is 5-1 (winning 83.3% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -175 or shorter.

The Golden Knights have a 63.6% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Vegas and its opponent have combined to score more than 6 goals in 59 of 103 games this season.

Golden Knights vs Panthers Additional Info

Golden Knights vs. Panthers Rankings

Golden Knights Total (Rank) Panthers Total (Rank) 267 (14th) Goals 288 (6th) 225 (11th) Goals Allowed 272 (21st) 42 (25th) Power Play Goals 63 (7th) 44 (10th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 70 (29th)

Golden Knights Advanced Stats

Five of Vegas' last 10 contests hit the over.

The Golden Knights have had an average of 5.7 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.3 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

During their past 10 games, the Golden Knights' goals per game average is 1.9 higher than their season-long average.

The Golden Knights are ranked 14th in the league with 267 goals this season, an average of 3.3 per contest.

The Golden Knights are ranked 11th in league action in goals against this season, having given up 225 total goals (2.7 per game).

The team has the league's ninth-best goal differential at +42 this season.

