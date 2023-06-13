Golden Knights vs. Panthers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - Stanley Cup Final Game 5
Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final will see the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers play on Tuesday, June 13, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights are up 3-1. The Golden Knights are the favorite, with -175 odds on the moneyline, in this decisive matchup against the Panthers, who have +145 moneyline odds.
Golden Knights vs. Panthers Game Info
- When: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Golden Knights (-175)
|Panthers (+145)
|6
Golden Knights Betting Insights
- The Golden Knights have won 75.0% of their games this season when favored on the moneyline (15-5).
- Vegas is 5-1 (winning 83.3% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -175 or shorter.
- The Golden Knights have a 63.6% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- Vegas and its opponent have combined to score more than 6 goals in 59 of 103 games this season.
Golden Knights vs Panthers Additional Info
Golden Knights vs. Panthers Rankings
|Golden Knights Total (Rank)
|Panthers Total (Rank)
|267 (14th)
|Goals
|288 (6th)
|225 (11th)
|Goals Allowed
|272 (21st)
|42 (25th)
|Power Play Goals
|63 (7th)
|44 (10th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|70 (29th)
Golden Knights Advanced Stats
- Five of Vegas' last 10 contests hit the over.
- The Golden Knights have had an average of 5.7 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.3 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- During their past 10 games, the Golden Knights' goals per game average is 1.9 higher than their season-long average.
- The Golden Knights are ranked 14th in the league with 267 goals this season, an average of 3.3 per contest.
- The Golden Knights are ranked 11th in league action in goals against this season, having given up 225 total goals (2.7 per game).
- The team has the league's ninth-best goal differential at +42 this season.
