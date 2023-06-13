The Vegas Golden Knights take the ice for Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final Tuesday against the Florida Panthers, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights are up 3-1 in the series. Oddsmakers favor the Golden Knights in this decisive matchup, with -200 moneyline odds against the Panthers (+165).

Golden Knights vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Golden Knights vs. Panthers Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Golden Knights vs Panthers Additional Info

Golden Knights vs. Panthers Betting Trends

Florida has combined with its opponent to score more than 6 goals in 72 of 102 games this season.

The Golden Knights have won 75.0% of their games when favored on the moneyline this season (15-5).

The Panthers have been an underdog in 17 games this season, with 11 upset wins (64.7%).

Vegas has won all four games when it played with moneyline odds of -200 or shorter.

Florida is 4-1 when it is underdogs of +165 or longer on the moneyline.

Golden Knights Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Shea Theodore 0.5 (+135) 0.5 (+100) 2.5 (+125) Reilly Smith 0.5 (+170) 0.5 (-105) 1.5 (-200) Alex Pietrangelo 0.5 (+150) 0.5 (+110) 2.5 (+115)

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Golden Knights Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-1-2 0-0 5-5-0 5.7 3.8 2.1

