The Vegas Golden Knights take the ice for Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final Tuesday against the Florida Panthers, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights are on top 3-1 in the series. The Golden Knights are favored, with -200 odds on the moneyline, in this decisive matchup against the Panthers, who have +165 moneyline odds.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Here is our prediction for who will clinch the win in this Stanley Cup Final contest.

Golden Knights vs. Panthers Predictions for Tuesday

Our projection model for this game expects a final score of Golden Knights 4, Panthers 2.

Moneyline Pick: Golden Knights (-200)

Golden Knights (-200) Total Pick: Over (6)

Over (6) Computer Predicted Spread: Golden Knights (-1.9)

Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with BetMGM.

Golden Knights vs Panthers Additional Info

Golden Knights Splits and Trends

The Golden Knights are 16-11-27 in overtime contests as part of a 51-22-9 overall record.

In the 40 games Vegas has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 25-8-7 record (good for 57 points).

In the 13 games this season the Golden Knights scored only one goal, they went 1-10-2 (four points).

Vegas has scored exactly two goals in 22 games this season (4-11-7 record, 15 points).

The Golden Knights have scored at least three goals 66 times, and are 61-3-2 in those games (to record 124 points).

In the 30 games when Vegas has capitalized on a lone power-play goal, it registered 45 points after finishing 22-7-1.

In the 47 games when it outshot its opponent, Vegas is 34-7-6 (74 points).

The Golden Knights have been outshot by opponents 49 times, and went 27-18-4 (58 points).

Golden Knights Rank Golden Knights AVG Panthers AVG Panthers Rank 14th 3.26 Goals Scored 3.51 6th 11th 2.74 Goals Allowed 3.32 21st 15th 31.6 Shots 36.9 1st 13th 31 Shots Allowed 31.9 22nd 18th 20.3% Power Play % 22.8% 10th 19th 77.4% Penalty Kill % 76% 23rd

Put your picks to the test and bet with BetMGM.

Golden Knights vs. Panthers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.