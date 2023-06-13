Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, June 13 showcases the Vegas Golden Knights and the Florida Panthers playing at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights are on top 3-1 in the series.

Golden Knights Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

TNT, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Golden Knights vs. Panthers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 6/10/2023 Panthers Golden Knights 3-2 VEG 6/8/2023 Panthers Golden Knights 3-2 (F/OT) FLA 6/5/2023 Golden Knights Panthers 7-2 VEG 6/3/2023 Golden Knights Panthers 5-2 VEG 3/7/2023 Panthers Golden Knights 2-1 FLA

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Golden Knights are allowing 225 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank 11th in NHL play.

The Golden Knights' 267 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 14th in the NHL.

Over the past 10 contests, the Golden Knights have claimed 75.0% of the possible points with a 7-1-2 record.

Defensively, the Golden Knights have allowed 21 goals (2.1 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have put up 38 goals during that time.

Golden Knights Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jack Eichel 67 27 39 66 54 47 45.3% Chandler Stephenson 81 16 49 65 30 64 58.1% Jonathan Marchessault 76 28 29 57 30 40 37.5% Reilly Smith 78 26 30 56 38 30 57.1% Alex Pietrangelo 73 11 43 54 52 56 100%

Panthers Stats & Trends

The Panthers have allowed 272 total goals this season (3.3 per game), 21st in the league.

The Panthers' 288 goals on the season (3.5 per game) rank them sixth in the NHL.

In their last 10 matchups, the Panthers have gone 6-4-0 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Panthers have given up 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 2.3 goals per game (23 total) during that time.

Panthers Key Players