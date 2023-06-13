How to Watch the Golden Knights vs. Panthers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Stanley Cup Final Game 5
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 5:17 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, June 13 showcases the Vegas Golden Knights and the Florida Panthers playing at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights are on top 3-1 in the series.
TNT, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS will air this Golden Knights versus Panthers matchup.
Golden Knights Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
Golden Knights vs. Panthers Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|6/10/2023
|Panthers
|Golden Knights
|3-2 VEG
|6/8/2023
|Panthers
|Golden Knights
|3-2 (F/OT) FLA
|6/5/2023
|Golden Knights
|Panthers
|7-2 VEG
|6/3/2023
|Golden Knights
|Panthers
|5-2 VEG
|3/7/2023
|Panthers
|Golden Knights
|2-1 FLA
Golden Knights Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Golden Knights are allowing 225 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank 11th in NHL play.
- The Golden Knights' 267 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 14th in the NHL.
- Over the past 10 contests, the Golden Knights have claimed 75.0% of the possible points with a 7-1-2 record.
- Defensively, the Golden Knights have allowed 21 goals (2.1 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have put up 38 goals during that time.
Golden Knights Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jack Eichel
|67
|27
|39
|66
|54
|47
|45.3%
|Chandler Stephenson
|81
|16
|49
|65
|30
|64
|58.1%
|Jonathan Marchessault
|76
|28
|29
|57
|30
|40
|37.5%
|Reilly Smith
|78
|26
|30
|56
|38
|30
|57.1%
|Alex Pietrangelo
|73
|11
|43
|54
|52
|56
|100%
Panthers Stats & Trends
- The Panthers have allowed 272 total goals this season (3.3 per game), 21st in the league.
- The Panthers' 288 goals on the season (3.5 per game) rank them sixth in the NHL.
- In their last 10 matchups, the Panthers have gone 6-4-0 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive side, the Panthers have given up 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 2.3 goals per game (23 total) during that time.
Panthers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Matthew Tkachuk
|79
|40
|69
|109
|62
|38
|44.8%
|Aleksander Barkov Jr.
|68
|23
|55
|78
|38
|56
|54.9%
|Carter Verhaeghe
|81
|42
|31
|73
|56
|35
|48.8%
|Brandon Montour
|80
|16
|57
|73
|51
|33
|-
|Sam Reinhart
|82
|31
|36
|67
|38
|35
|50.6%
