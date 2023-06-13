The St. Louis Cardinals hope to end their three-game losing run versus the San Francisco Giants (34-32), on Tuesday at 7:45 PM ET.

The probable starters are Jack Flaherty (3-4) for the Cardinals and Alex Cobb (5-2) for the Giants.

Giants vs. Cardinals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Flaherty - STL (3-4, 4.15 ERA) vs Cobb - SF (5-2, 3.01 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Alex Cobb

The Giants will send Cobb (5-2) to the mound for his 14th start of the season. He is 5-2 with a 3.01 ERA and 71 strikeouts through 74 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the righty threw five innings against the Colorado Rockies, allowing four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.

The 35-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.01, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 13 games this season. Opponents are hitting .276 against him.

Cobb is looking to secure his seventh quality start of the year.

Cobb will try to go five or more innings for his third straight appearance. He's averaging 5.7 frames per outing.

He has had four appearances this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Alex Cobb vs. Cardinals

He will match up with a Cardinals offense that ranks 13th in the league with 571 total hits (on a .250 batting average). The team also slugs a collective .424 (seventh in the league) with 92 total home runs (sixth in MLB action).

Head-to-head against the Cardinals this season, Cobb has thrown nine innings without giving up an earned run on six hits, while striking out four.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jack Flaherty

The Cardinals will send Flaherty (3-4) to the mound for his 14th start this season.

The right-hander allowed three hits in six scoreless innings pitched against the Texas Rangers on Thursday.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.15 and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .253 in 13 games this season.

He has four quality starts in 13 chances this season.

Flaherty will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 13 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 27-year-old's 4.15 ERA ranks 49th, 1.500 WHIP ranks 65th, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 29th.

