Top Player Prop Bets for Giants vs. Cardinals on June 13, 2023
Bookmakers have listed player props for Paul Goldschmidt, LaMonte Wade Jr and others when the St. Louis Cardinals host the San Francisco Giants at Busch Stadium on Tuesday at 7:45 PM ET.
Giants vs. Cardinals Game Info
- When: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET
- Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSMW
MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants
LaMonte Wade Jr Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)
Wade Stats
- Wade has collected 53 hits with nine doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 43 walks. He has driven in 20 runs with two stolen bases.
- He's slashed .273/.413/.454 so far this season.
Wade Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Cubs
|Jun. 10
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Jun. 9
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rockies
|Jun. 8
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|at Rockies
|Jun. 7
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Rockies
|Jun. 6
|3-for-3
|3
|0
|2
|4
|0
Thairo Estrada Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
Estrada Stats
- Thairo Estrada has 15 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 11 walks and 24 RBI (65 total hits). He has stolen 14 bases.
- He has a slash line of .291/.342/.489 so far this year.
Estrada Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Cardinals
|Jun. 12
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Jun. 11
|2-for-4
|3
|2
|4
|8
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Jun. 10
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Jun. 9
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Rockies
|Jun. 8
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|1
MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals
Jack Flaherty Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -125)
Flaherty Stats
- The Cardinals will send Jack Flaherty (3-4) to the mound for his 14th start this season.
- In 13 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in four of them.
- Flaherty has three starts in a row of five innings or more.
- In 13 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.
- The 27-year-old's 4.15 ERA ranks 49th, 1.500 WHIP ranks 65th, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 29th among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.
Flaherty Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Rangers
|Jun. 7
|6.0
|3
|0
|0
|8
|5
|at Pirates
|Jun. 2
|5.1
|6
|1
|1
|6
|1
|at Guardians
|May. 27
|7.0
|7
|1
|1
|4
|1
|vs. Dodgers
|May. 21
|4.2
|4
|3
|3
|5
|4
|vs. Brewers
|May. 15
|7.0
|3
|0
|0
|10
|2
Paul Goldschmidt Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Goldschmidt Stats
- Goldschmidt has put up 72 hits with 19 doubles, 11 home runs and 37 walks. He has driven in 30 runs with seven stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .286/.380/.492 on the year.
- Goldschmidt has hit safely in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .227 with a double, a home run, a walk and three RBI.
Goldschmidt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Giants
|Jun. 12
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|vs. Reds
|Jun. 11
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Reds
|Jun. 10
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Reds
|Jun. 9
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rangers
|Jun. 7
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Nolan Arenado Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Arenado Stats
- Nolan Arenado has collected 70 hits with nine doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 19 walks. He has driven in 45 runs with two stolen bases.
- He's slashing .280/.330/.488 so far this season.
- Arenado has picked up a hit in seven games in a row. During his last 10 games he is batting .378 with two doubles, a triple, four home runs, three walks and nine RBI.
Arenado Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Giants
|Jun. 12
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Reds
|Jun. 11
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Reds
|Jun. 10
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|vs. Reds
|Jun. 9
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
|at Rangers
|Jun. 7
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
