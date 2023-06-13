Bookmakers have listed player props for Paul Goldschmidt, LaMonte Wade Jr and others when the St. Louis Cardinals host the San Francisco Giants at Busch Stadium on Tuesday at 7:45 PM ET.

Giants vs. Cardinals Game Info

When: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSMW

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

LaMonte Wade Jr Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Wade Stats

Wade has collected 53 hits with nine doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 43 walks. He has driven in 20 runs with two stolen bases.

He's slashed .273/.413/.454 so far this season.

Wade Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs Jun. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Jun. 9 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 at Rockies Jun. 8 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Rockies Jun. 7 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 at Rockies Jun. 6 3-for-3 3 0 2 4 0

Thairo Estrada Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Estrada Stats

Thairo Estrada has 15 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 11 walks and 24 RBI (65 total hits). He has stolen 14 bases.

He has a slash line of .291/.342/.489 so far this year.

Estrada Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cardinals Jun. 12 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Jun. 11 2-for-4 3 2 4 8 0 vs. Cubs Jun. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Jun. 9 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 at Rockies Jun. 8 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 1

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Jack Flaherty Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Flaherty Stats

The Cardinals will send Jack Flaherty (3-4) to the mound for his 14th start this season.

In 13 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in four of them.

Flaherty has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 13 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

The 27-year-old's 4.15 ERA ranks 49th, 1.500 WHIP ranks 65th, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 29th among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Flaherty Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Rangers Jun. 7 6.0 3 0 0 8 5 at Pirates Jun. 2 5.1 6 1 1 6 1 at Guardians May. 27 7.0 7 1 1 4 1 vs. Dodgers May. 21 4.2 4 3 3 5 4 vs. Brewers May. 15 7.0 3 0 0 10 2

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Goldschmidt Stats

Goldschmidt has put up 72 hits with 19 doubles, 11 home runs and 37 walks. He has driven in 30 runs with seven stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .286/.380/.492 on the year.

Goldschmidt has hit safely in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .227 with a double, a home run, a walk and three RBI.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Giants Jun. 12 1-for-5 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Reds Jun. 11 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Reds Jun. 10 2-for-4 0 0 1 3 0 vs. Reds Jun. 9 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Rangers Jun. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Nolan Arenado Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Arenado Stats

Nolan Arenado has collected 70 hits with nine doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 19 walks. He has driven in 45 runs with two stolen bases.

He's slashing .280/.330/.488 so far this season.

Arenado has picked up a hit in seven games in a row. During his last 10 games he is batting .378 with two doubles, a triple, four home runs, three walks and nine RBI.

Arenado Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Giants Jun. 12 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Reds Jun. 11 1-for-3 0 0 1 3 0 vs. Reds Jun. 10 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 vs. Reds Jun. 9 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 at Rangers Jun. 7 2-for-3 0 0 0 3 0

