The St. Louis Cardinals (27-40) and the San Francisco Giants (34-32) will go head to head on Tuesday, June 13 at Busch Stadium, with Jack Flaherty getting the nod for the Cardinals and Alex Cobb taking the mound for the Giants. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:45 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Cardinals as -115 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Giants -105 moneyline odds to win. The game's total is listed at 9 runs.

Giants vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Flaherty - STL (3-4, 4.15 ERA) vs Cobb - SF (5-2, 3.01 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Giants vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Giants versus Cardinals game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Giants (-105) in this matchup, means that you think the Giants will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $19.52 back.

There are lots of other ways to bet, too. You can wager on player props (will LaMonte Wade Jr get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can wager, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Giants vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cardinals have been favored 37 times and won 15, or 40.5%, of those games.

The Cardinals have a 15-22 record (winning 40.5% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

St. Louis has a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Cardinals have a 1-5 record over the six games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), St. Louis and its opponents combined to hit the over four times.

The Giants have been chosen as underdogs in 27 games this year and have walked away with the win 14 times (51.9%) in those games.

The Giants have a win-loss record of 11-12 when favored by -105 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

Over the past 10 games, the Giants have been underdogs just once and lost that contest.

In the last 10 games with a total, San Francisco and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

Giants vs. Cardinals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Joc Pederson 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+150) J.D. Davis 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+155) Thairo Estrada 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+200) Brandon Crawford 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+230) Mike Yastrzemski 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+200)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Giants Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +6000 18th 4th Win NL West +2200 - 4th

Think the Giants can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for San Francisco and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.