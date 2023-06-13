The San Francisco Giants and LaMonte Wade Jr hit the field in the second game of a three-game series against Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday at Busch Stadium.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Giants vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Giants Batting & Pitching Performance

The Giants rank ninth in Major League Baseball with 84 home runs.

San Francisco is 11th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .418 this season.

The Giants rank 13th in MLB with a .250 team batting average.

San Francisco has scored the 12th-most runs in the majors this season with 306 (4.6 per game).

The Giants have the 11th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.324).

The Giants are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 29th with an average of 9.7 strikeouts per game.

San Francisco has an 8.8 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 13th in the majors.

San Francisco has the 10th-best ERA (4.01) in the majors this season.

The Giants have a combined WHIP of 1.261 as a pitching staff, which ranks 11th in MLB.

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher

The Giants will send Alex Cobb (5-2) to the mound for his 14th start this season.

The right-hander's last start was on Thursday, when he tossed five innings while giving up four earned runs on eight hits in a matchup with the Colorado Rockies.

He has started 13 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in six of them.

Cobb has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 13 chances this season.

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Giants Starter Opponent Starter 6/8/2023 Rockies W 6-4 Away Alex Cobb Chase Anderson 6/9/2023 Cubs L 3-2 Home Anthony DeSclafani Marcus Stroman 6/10/2023 Cubs L 4-0 Home John Brebbia Kyle Hendricks 6/11/2023 Cubs W 13-3 Home John Brebbia Hayden Wesneski 6/12/2023 Cardinals W 4-3 Away Logan Webb Matthew Liberatore 6/13/2023 Cardinals - Away Alex Cobb Jack Flaherty 6/14/2023 Cardinals - Away Anthony DeSclafani Jordan Montgomery 6/16/2023 Dodgers - Away - Bobby Miller 6/17/2023 Dodgers - Away - - 6/18/2023 Dodgers - Away Logan Webb Tony Gonsolin 6/19/2023 Padres - Home Alex Cobb Michael Wacha

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.