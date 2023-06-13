Alex Cobb will take the mound for the San Francisco Giants looking to slow down Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday at 7:45 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Cardinals as -115 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Giants -105 moneyline odds to win. The contest's total has been set at 8.5 runs.

Giants vs. Cardinals Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cardinals -115 -105 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Giants Recent Betting Performance

Over the past 10 games, the Giants have been named underdog just one time and left with a loss in that contest.

When it comes to the total, the Giants and their opponents are 3-7-0 in their previous 10 games.

The Giants have not covered the runline in any of their previous 10 contests (three of those games had a runline).

Giants Betting Records & Stats

The Giants have won in 14, or 51.9%, of the 27 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, San Francisco has won 11 of its 23 games, or 47.8%, when it's the underdog by at least -105 on the moneyline.

The Giants have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

San Francisco's games have gone over the total in 29 of its 66 chances.

The Giants are 4-7-0 against the spread in their 11 games that had a posted line this season.

Giants Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 18-17 16-15 15-18 19-14 23-26 11-6

