Tuesday's game that pits the St. Louis Cardinals (27-40) against the San Francisco Giants (34-32) at Busch Stadium has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-3 in favor of the Cardinals. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET on June 13.

The Cardinals will give the ball to Jack Flaherty (3-4, 4.15 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Giants will turn to Alex Cobb (5-2, 3.01 ERA).

Giants vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET

Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSMW

BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Giants vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Cardinals 5, Giants 4.

Total Prediction for Giants vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Giants Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, the Giants have been named underdog just one time and left with a loss in that contest.

When it comes to the total, San Francisco and its foes are 3-7-0 in its last 10 contests.

The Giants have come up short of covering the spread in the three of their past 10 games that had a set spread.

The Giants have been chosen as underdogs in 27 games this year and have walked away with the win 14 times (51.9%) in those games.

San Francisco has a mark of 14-13 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by -110 or worse on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Giants have a 52.4% chance of pulling out a win.

San Francisco scores the 12th-most runs in baseball (306 total, 4.6 per game).

The Giants have pitched to a 4.01 ERA this season, which ranks 10th in baseball.

