Chandler Stephenson will be in action when the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers face off on Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final, starting at 8:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Stephenson's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Chandler Stephenson vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -154)

0.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Golden Knights vs Panthers Game Info

Stephenson Season Stats Insights

Stephenson has averaged 19:00 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +12).

In 16 of 81 games this year, Stephenson has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Stephenson has a point in 47 of 81 games this season, with multiple points in 10 of them.

In 37 of 81 games this season, Stephenson has registered an assist, and in eight of those matches recorded two or more.

Stephenson's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 60.6% that he hits the over.

There is a 46.5% chance of Stephenson having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Stephenson Stats vs. the Panthers

On defense, the Panthers are allowing 272 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 21st in the league.

The team's +16 goal differential ranks 16th in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Florida 81 Games 8 65 Points 5 16 Goals 2 49 Assists 3

