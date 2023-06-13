Brandon Crawford Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Cardinals - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 2:24 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Brandon Crawford (on the back of going 2-for-4 with an RBI) and the San Francisco Giants play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jack Flaherty. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his last appearance against the Cardinals.
Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Brandon Crawford At The Plate
- Crawford has seven doubles, four home runs and 14 walks while hitting .202.
- In 48.7% of his games this year (19 of 39), Crawford has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (10.3%) he recorded at least two.
- In 10.3% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 11 games this season (28.2%), Crawford has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (7.7%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 11 of 39 games (28.2%), including multiple runs twice.
Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|18
|.203
|AVG
|.200
|.292
|OBP
|.273
|.328
|SLG
|.383
|4
|XBH
|7
|2
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|7
|22/8
|K/BB
|20/6
|2
|SB
|1
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff is 19th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals have a 4.24 team ERA that ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to give up 64 home runs (one per game), the fourth-fewest in baseball.
- Flaherty (3-4 with a 4.15 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 69 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his 14th of the season.
- The right-hander's most recent time out came on Thursday against the Texas Rangers, when he tossed six scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 49th in ERA (4.15), 65th in WHIP (1.500), and 29th in K/9 (9.3) among qualifying pitchers.
