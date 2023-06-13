On Tuesday, Brandon Crawford (on the back of going 2-for-4 with an RBI) and the San Francisco Giants play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jack Flaherty. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his last appearance against the Cardinals.

Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty

Jack Flaherty TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Brandon Crawford? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Brandon Crawford At The Plate

Crawford has seven doubles, four home runs and 14 walks while hitting .202.

In 48.7% of his games this year (19 of 39), Crawford has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (10.3%) he recorded at least two.

In 10.3% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 11 games this season (28.2%), Crawford has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (7.7%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 11 of 39 games (28.2%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 18 .203 AVG .200 .292 OBP .273 .328 SLG .383 4 XBH 7 2 HR 2 9 RBI 7 22/8 K/BB 20/6 2 SB 1

Cardinals Pitching Rankings