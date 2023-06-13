Alex Pietrangelo and the Vegas Golden Knights are playing the Florida Panthers in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final, on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. Considering a bet on Pietrangelo? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Alex Pietrangelo vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Golden Knights vs Panthers Game Info

Pietrangelo Season Stats Insights

In 73 games this season, Pietrangelo has averaged 23:58 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +13.

In 10 of 73 games this season, Pietrangelo has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In 35 of 73 games this year, Pietrangelo has recorded a point, and 13 of those games included multiple points.

Pietrangelo has an assist in 30 of 73 games played this season, including multiple assists 10 times.

Pietrangelo's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 47.6% that he hits the over.

Given his moneyline odds, Pietrangelo has an implied probability of 40% of going over his assist prop bet.

Pietrangelo Stats vs. the Panthers

On the defensive side, the Panthers are conceding 272 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 21st in the NHL.

The team has the league's 16th-ranked goal differential (+16).

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Florida 73 Games 8 54 Points 0 11 Goals 0 43 Assists 0

