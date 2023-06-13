49ers Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
As of now the San Francisco 49ers have the fourth-best odds in the NFL to win the Super Bowl, listed at +900.
49ers Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC West: -184
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +900
San Francisco Betting Insights
- San Francisco compiled an 11-6-0 record against the spread last season.
- Last season, nine 49ers games hit the over.
- San Francisco excelled on both sides of the ball last season, ranking fifth-best in total offense (365.6 yards per game) and best in total defense (300.6 yards allowed per game).
- Last year the 49ers were 8-1 at home and 5-3 on the road.
- When underdogs, San Francisco had just one win (1-1) versus its 12-3 record when favored.
49ers Impact Players
- In 17 games last year, Christian McCaffrey ran for 1,139 yards (67.0 per game) and eight touchdowns.
- Also, McCaffrey had 85 catches for 741 yards and five touchdowns.
- Brandon Aiyuk had 78 receptions for 1,015 yards (59.7 per game) and eight touchdowns in 17 games.
- In the passing game a season ago, George Kittle scored 11 TDs, hauling in 60 balls for 765 yards (51.0 per game).
- Deebo Samuel had 56 receptions for 632 yards (48.6 per game) and two touchdowns in 13 games.
- Nick Bosa had 50 tackles, 19.0 TFL, 18.5 sacks, and one pass defended last year.
2023-24 49ers NFL Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|@ Steelers
|September 10
|1
|-
|+5000
|@ Rams
|September 17
|2
|-
|+8000
|Giants
|September 21
|3
|-
|+5000
|Cardinals
|October 1
|4
|-
|+20000
|Cowboys
|October 8
|5
|-
|+1600
|@ Browns
|October 15
|6
|-
|+3000
|@ Vikings
|October 23
|7
|-
|+5000
|Bengals
|October 29
|8
|-
|+900
|@ Jaguars
|November 12
|10
|-
|+2500
|Buccaneers
|November 19
|11
|-
|+12500
|@ Seahawks
|November 23
|12
|-
|+3000
|@ Eagles
|December 3
|13
|-
|+700
|Seahawks
|December 10
|14
|-
|+3000
|@ Cardinals
|December 17
|15
|-
|+20000
|Ravens
|December 25
|16
|-
|+1800
|@ Commanders
|December 31
|17
|-
|+8000
|Rams
|January 7
|18
|-
|+8000
