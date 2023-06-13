As of now the San Francisco 49ers have the fourth-best odds in the NFL to win the Super Bowl, listed at +900.

49ers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: -184

-184 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +900

San Francisco Betting Insights

San Francisco compiled an 11-6-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, nine 49ers games hit the over.

San Francisco excelled on both sides of the ball last season, ranking fifth-best in total offense (365.6 yards per game) and best in total defense (300.6 yards allowed per game).

Last year the 49ers were 8-1 at home and 5-3 on the road.

When underdogs, San Francisco had just one win (1-1) versus its 12-3 record when favored.

49ers Impact Players

In 17 games last year, Christian McCaffrey ran for 1,139 yards (67.0 per game) and eight touchdowns.

Also, McCaffrey had 85 catches for 741 yards and five touchdowns.

Brandon Aiyuk had 78 receptions for 1,015 yards (59.7 per game) and eight touchdowns in 17 games.

In the passing game a season ago, George Kittle scored 11 TDs, hauling in 60 balls for 765 yards (51.0 per game).

Deebo Samuel had 56 receptions for 632 yards (48.6 per game) and two touchdowns in 13 games.

Nick Bosa had 50 tackles, 19.0 TFL, 18.5 sacks, and one pass defended last year.

2023-24 49ers NFL Schedule

Opponent Date Week Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds @ Steelers September 10 1 - +5000 @ Rams September 17 2 - +8000 Giants September 21 3 - +5000 Cardinals October 1 4 - +20000 Cowboys October 8 5 - +1600 @ Browns October 15 6 - +3000 @ Vikings October 23 7 - +5000 Bengals October 29 8 - +900 @ Jaguars November 12 10 - +2500 Buccaneers November 19 11 - +12500 @ Seahawks November 23 12 - +3000 @ Eagles December 3 13 - +700 Seahawks December 10 14 - +3000 @ Cardinals December 17 15 - +20000 Ravens December 25 16 - +1800 @ Commanders December 31 17 - +8000 Rams January 7 18 - +8000

