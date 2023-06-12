Wilmer Flores Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Cardinals - June 12
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 2:23 AM PDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The San Francisco Giants, including Wilmer Flores (.318 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starter Matthew Liberatore and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Monday at 7:45 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Cubs.
Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Monday, June 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Matthew Liberatore
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Wilmer Flores? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Wilmer Flores At The Plate
- Flores is batting .245 with seven doubles, six home runs and 12 walks.
- Flores has picked up a hit in 25 of 49 games this season, with multiple hits seven times.
- He has gone deep in 12.2% of his games in 2023, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 30.6% of his games this year, Flores has driven in at least one run. In five of those games (10.2%) he recorded more than one RBI.
- He has scored in 15 of 49 games (30.6%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|21
|.241
|AVG
|.250
|.286
|OBP
|.318
|.434
|SLG
|.400
|8
|XBH
|5
|4
|HR
|2
|16
|RBI
|4
|18/6
|K/BB
|11/6
|0
|SB
|0
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Cardinals have the 17th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.25).
- Cardinals pitchers combine to give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (64 total, one per game).
- The Cardinals are sending Liberatore (1-2) to make his fourth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 6.00 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Wednesday against the Texas Rangers, when the lefty went four innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 23-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.00, with 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are hitting .271 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.