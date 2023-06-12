The San Francisco Giants, including Wilmer Flores (.318 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starter Matthew Liberatore and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Monday at 7:45 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Cubs.

Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Monday, June 12, 2023

Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

Stadium: Busch Stadium

Cardinals Starter: Matthew Liberatore

TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Discover More About This Game

Wilmer Flores At The Plate

Flores is batting .245 with seven doubles, six home runs and 12 walks.

Flores has picked up a hit in 25 of 49 games this season, with multiple hits seven times.

He has gone deep in 12.2% of his games in 2023, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 30.6% of his games this year, Flores has driven in at least one run. In five of those games (10.2%) he recorded more than one RBI.

He has scored in 15 of 49 games (30.6%), including multiple runs twice.

Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 21 .241 AVG .250 .286 OBP .318 .434 SLG .400 8 XBH 5 4 HR 2 16 RBI 4 18/6 K/BB 11/6 0 SB 0

Cardinals Pitching Rankings