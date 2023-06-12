Thairo Estrada Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Cardinals - June 12
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 2:23 AM PDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The San Francisco Giants, including Thairo Estrada (.244 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Matthew Liberatore and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Monday at 7:45 PM ET.
He hit two homers in his previous appearance (going 2-for-4) in his last game against the Cubs.
Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Monday, June 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Matthew Liberatore
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Thairo Estrada At The Plate
- Estrada leads San Francisco with 65 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .498.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 15th, his on-base percentage ranks 60th, and he is 23rd in the league in slugging.
- In 78.8% of his 52 games this season, Estrada has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 17 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in eight games this season (15.4%), homering in 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Estrada has picked up an RBI in 34.6% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 5.8% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 25 of 52 games this year, and more than once 8 times.
Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|25
|.296
|AVG
|.297
|.339
|OBP
|.350
|.519
|SLG
|.477
|11
|XBH
|14
|6
|HR
|3
|15
|RBI
|9
|26/4
|K/BB
|30/7
|7
|SB
|7
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Cardinals have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.25).
- The Cardinals surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (64 total, one per game).
- Liberatore gets the start for the Cardinals, his fourth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 6.00 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's last appearance was on Wednesday against the Texas Rangers, when he threw four innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 23-year-old has an ERA of 6.00, with 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents have a .271 batting average against him.
