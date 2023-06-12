The San Francisco Giants, including Thairo Estrada (.244 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Matthew Liberatore and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Monday at 7:45 PM ET.

He hit two homers in his previous appearance (going 2-for-4) in his last game against the Cubs.

Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Monday, June 12, 2023

Monday, June 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Matthew Liberatore

Matthew Liberatore TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Thairo Estrada At The Plate

Estrada leads San Francisco with 65 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .498.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 15th, his on-base percentage ranks 60th, and he is 23rd in the league in slugging.

In 78.8% of his 52 games this season, Estrada has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 17 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in eight games this season (15.4%), homering in 3.8% of his trips to the dish.

Estrada has picked up an RBI in 34.6% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 5.8% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 25 of 52 games this year, and more than once 8 times.

Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 25 .296 AVG .297 .339 OBP .350 .519 SLG .477 11 XBH 14 6 HR 3 15 RBI 9 26/4 K/BB 30/7 7 SB 7

