At the moment the Las Vegas Raiders have been given +8000 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Raiders Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: +1200

+1200 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000

Las Vegas Betting Insights

Las Vegas compiled an 8-9-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total nine times in Raiders games.

With 365.6 yards allowed per game on defense, which ranked fifth-worst in the NFL, Las Vegas had to rely on its 12th-ranked offense (352.5 yards per contest) to keep it competitive last season.

Last season the Raiders were 4-4 at home, but they picked up only two away wins.

As the underdog, Las Vegas picked up only two wins (2-5) a year ago, but as the favored team finished 4-6.

The Raiders were 3-3 in the AFC West and 5-7 in the AFC as a whole.

Raiders Impact Players

Josh Jacobs ran for 1,653 yards (97.2 per game) and 12 touchdowns in 17 games last year.

Jacobs also had 53 catches for 400 yards and zero TDs.

In the passing game, Davante Adams scored 14 TDs, hauling in 100 balls for 1,516 yards (89.2 per game).

In 11 games a season ago, Jimmy Garoppolo threw for 2,437 yards (221.5 per game), with 16 touchdowns and four interceptions, and a completion percentage of 67.2%.

In the passing game, Jakobi Meyers scored six TDs, catching 67 balls for 804 yards (57.4 per game).

In 17 games last year, Maxx Crosby delivered 12.5 sacks to go with 22.0 TFL and 87 tackles.

2023-24 Raiders NFL Schedule

Opponent Date Week Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds @ Broncos September 10 1 - +4000 @ Bills September 17 2 - +800 Steelers September 24 3 - +5000 @ Chargers October 1 4 - +3000 Packers October 9 5 - +6600 Patriots October 15 6 - +5000 @ Bears October 22 7 - +5000 @ Lions October 30 8 - +1800 Giants November 5 9 - +5000 Jets November 12 10 - +1600 @ Dolphins November 19 11 - +2500 Chiefs November 26 12 - +650 Vikings December 10 14 - +5000 Chargers December 14 15 - +3000 @ Chiefs December 25 16 - +650 @ Colts December 31 17 - +8000 Broncos January 7 18 - +4000

