On Monday, Mitch Haniger (.194 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the San Francisco Giants play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Matthew Liberatore. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Cubs.

Mitch Haniger Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Monday, June 12, 2023

Monday, June 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Matthew Liberatore

Matthew Liberatore TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mitch Haniger? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Mitch Haniger At The Plate

Haniger has eight doubles, four home runs and nine walks while batting .225.

Haniger has had a hit in 21 of 38 games this season (55.3%), including multiple hits eight times (21.1%).

He has homered in four games this year (10.5%), homering in 2.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 12 games this season (31.6%), Haniger has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (13.2%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 36.8% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (15.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mitch Haniger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 16 .234 AVG .215 .277 OBP .271 .299 SLG .446 5 XBH 7 0 HR 4 8 RBI 12 20/5 K/BB 20/4 1 SB 0

Cardinals Pitching Rankings