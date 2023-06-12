Mitch Haniger Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Cardinals - June 12
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 2:23 AM PDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
On Monday, Mitch Haniger (.194 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the San Francisco Giants play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Matthew Liberatore. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Cubs.
Mitch Haniger Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Monday, June 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Matthew Liberatore
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Mitch Haniger At The Plate
- Haniger has eight doubles, four home runs and nine walks while batting .225.
- Haniger has had a hit in 21 of 38 games this season (55.3%), including multiple hits eight times (21.1%).
- He has homered in four games this year (10.5%), homering in 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 12 games this season (31.6%), Haniger has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (13.2%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 36.8% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (15.8%).
Mitch Haniger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|16
|.234
|AVG
|.215
|.277
|OBP
|.271
|.299
|SLG
|.446
|5
|XBH
|7
|0
|HR
|4
|8
|RBI
|12
|20/5
|K/BB
|20/4
|1
|SB
|0
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff is 18th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.25).
- The Cardinals surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (64 total, one per game).
- Liberatore (1-2 with a 6.00 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cardinals, his fourth of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Texas Rangers, when the lefty went four innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 23-year-old has amassed a 6.00 ERA and 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings in four games this season, while giving up a batting average of .271 to his opponents.
