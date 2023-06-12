On Monday, LaMonte Wade Jr (.514 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the San Francisco Giants play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Matthew Liberatore. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Cubs.

LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Monday, June 12, 2023

Monday, June 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Matthew Liberatore

Matthew Liberatore TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on LaMonte Wade Jr? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate

Wade leads San Francisco in OBP (.413) this season, fueled by 53 hits.

He ranks 46th in batting average, third in on base percentage, and 62nd in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB.

In 59.3% of his 59 games this season, Wade has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.

Looking at the 59 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in eight of them (13.6%), and in 3.3% of his trips to the dish.

In 27.1% of his games this year, Wade has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 5.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 26 times this year (44.1%), including five games with multiple runs (8.5%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 28 .261 AVG .284 .404 OBP .422 .511 SLG .402 12 XBH 6 5 HR 3 10 RBI 10 18/21 K/BB 27/22 0 SB 2

Cardinals Pitching Rankings