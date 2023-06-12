LaMonte Wade Jr Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Cardinals - June 12
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 2:23 AM PDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
On Monday, LaMonte Wade Jr (.514 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the San Francisco Giants play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Matthew Liberatore. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Cubs.
LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Monday, June 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Matthew Liberatore
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Explore More About This Game
LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate
- Wade leads San Francisco in OBP (.413) this season, fueled by 53 hits.
- He ranks 46th in batting average, third in on base percentage, and 62nd in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB.
- In 59.3% of his 59 games this season, Wade has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 59 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in eight of them (13.6%), and in 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 27.1% of his games this year, Wade has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 5.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 26 times this year (44.1%), including five games with multiple runs (8.5%).
LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|28
|.261
|AVG
|.284
|.404
|OBP
|.422
|.511
|SLG
|.402
|12
|XBH
|6
|5
|HR
|3
|10
|RBI
|10
|18/21
|K/BB
|27/22
|0
|SB
|2
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 18th in the league.
- The Cardinals' 4.25 team ERA ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender 64 home runs (one per game), the fourth-fewest in baseball.
- The Cardinals will send Liberatore (1-2) out to make his fourth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 6.00 ERA and 11 strikeouts through 15 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday against the Texas Rangers, the lefty threw four innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In four games this season, the 23-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.00, with 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .271 against him.
