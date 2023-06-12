J.D. Davis Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Cardinals - June 12
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 2:23 AM PDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The San Francisco Giants, including J.D. Davis (batting .333 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a triple, four walks and four RBI), take on starting pitcher Matthew Liberatore and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Monday at 7:45 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Cubs.
J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Monday, June 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Matthew Liberatore
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
J.D. Davis At The Plate
- Davis is batting .286 with 11 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 26 walks.
- He ranks 27th in batting average, 19th in on base percentage, and 38th in slugging among the qualified batters in baseball.
- Davis has gotten a hit in 37 of 60 games this season (61.7%), including 17 multi-hit games (28.3%).
- In nine games this season, he has hit a long ball (15.0%, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate).
- In 18 games this season (30.0%), Davis has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (13.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 40.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (6.7%).
J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|27
|.267
|AVG
|.304
|.377
|OBP
|.365
|.406
|SLG
|.559
|8
|XBH
|13
|3
|HR
|6
|12
|RBI
|22
|28/17
|K/BB
|33/9
|1
|SB
|0
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Cardinals have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.25).
- The Cardinals allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (64 total, 1.0 per game).
- The Cardinals are sending Liberatore (1-2) out to make his fourth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 6.00 ERA and 11 strikeouts through 15 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Texas Rangers, when he threw four innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 23-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.00, with 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opposing hitters have a .271 batting average against him.
