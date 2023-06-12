The San Francisco Giants, including J.D. Davis (batting .333 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a triple, four walks and four RBI), take on starting pitcher Matthew Liberatore and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Monday at 7:45 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Cubs.

J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Monday, June 12, 2023

Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

Stadium: Busch Stadium

Cardinals Starter: Matthew Liberatore

TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

J.D. Davis At The Plate

Davis is batting .286 with 11 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 26 walks.

He ranks 27th in batting average, 19th in on base percentage, and 38th in slugging among the qualified batters in baseball.

Davis has gotten a hit in 37 of 60 games this season (61.7%), including 17 multi-hit games (28.3%).

In nine games this season, he has hit a long ball (15.0%, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate).

In 18 games this season (30.0%), Davis has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (13.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 40.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (6.7%).

J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 27 .267 AVG .304 .377 OBP .365 .406 SLG .559 8 XBH 13 3 HR 6 12 RBI 22 28/17 K/BB 33/9 1 SB 0

