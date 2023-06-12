The San Francisco Giants (33-32) visit the St. Louis Cardinals (27-39) to open a three-game series at Busch Stadium, with first pitch at 7:45 PM ET on Monday. The Giants are coming off a series defeat to the Cubs, and the Cardinals a series loss to the Reds.

The Giants will give the ball to Logan Webb (4-6, 3.42 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Cardinals will counter with Matthew Liberatore (1-2, 6.00 ERA).

Giants vs. Cardinals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, June 12, 2023

Monday, June 12, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Probable Pitchers: Webb - SF (4-6, 3.42 ERA) vs Liberatore - STL (1-2, 6.00 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Logan Webb

The Giants will hand the ball to Webb (4-6) for his 14th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Thursday, when he gave up four earned runs and allowed eight hits in 5 1/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies.

The 26-year-old has an ERA of 3.42 and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .242 in 13 games this season.

He has started 13 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in eight of them.

Webb has pitched five or more innings in 13 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 13 chances this season.

Logan Webb vs. Cardinals

The Cardinals rank 13th in MLB with a .250 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks seventh in the league (.424) and 90 home runs.

The Cardinals have gone 7-for-26 with a home run and two RBI in one game against the right-hander this season.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Matthew Liberatore

The Cardinals are sending Liberatore (1-2) out for his fourth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 6.00 ERA and 11 strikeouts through 15 2/3 innings pitched.

The left-hander's last time out came on Wednesday against the Texas Rangers, when he threw four innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.

In four games this season, the 23-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.00, with 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .271 against him.

Liberatore has pitched five or more innings in a game two times this year entering this outing.

In one of his four total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

