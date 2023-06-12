Bookmakers have set player props for LaMonte Wade Jr, Paul Goldschmidt and others when the San Francisco Giants visit the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium on Monday at 7:45 PM ET.

Giants vs. Cardinals Game Info

When: Monday, June 12, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET

Monday, June 12, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSMW

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

Logan Webb Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Webb Stats

The Giants' Logan Webb (4-6) will make his 14th start of the season.

In 13 starts this season, he's earned eight quality starts.

Webb has 13 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 13 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 26-year-old ranks 26th in ERA (3.42), 20th in WHIP (1.103), and 31st in K/9 (9.1).

Webb Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Rockies Jun. 7 5.1 8 4 4 3 2 vs. Orioles Jun. 2 7.0 4 3 3 6 1 at Brewers May. 27 7.0 4 1 1 11 1 vs. Marlins May. 20 6.0 4 0 0 7 2 at Diamondbacks May. 14 7.0 3 1 1 3 3

LaMonte Wade Jr Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250)

Wade Stats

Wade has 53 hits with nine doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 43 walks and 20 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He's slashing .273/.413/.454 so far this season.

Wade Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs Jun. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Jun. 9 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 at Rockies Jun. 8 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Rockies Jun. 7 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 at Rockies Jun. 6 3-for-3 3 0 2 4 0

Thairo Estrada Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Estrada Stats

Thairo Estrada has 65 hits with 15 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 11 walks. He has driven in 24 runs with 14 stolen bases.

He's slashed .297/.345/.498 so far this season.

Estrada Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs Jun. 11 2-for-4 3 2 4 8 0 vs. Cubs Jun. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Jun. 9 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 at Rockies Jun. 8 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 1 at Rockies Jun. 7 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Goldschmidt Stats

Goldschmidt has 19 doubles, 10 home runs, 37 walks and 28 RBI (71 total hits). He has swiped seven bases.

He has a .287/.383/.486 slash line on the year.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Reds Jun. 11 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Reds Jun. 10 2-for-4 0 0 1 3 0 vs. Reds Jun. 9 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Rangers Jun. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Rangers Jun. 6 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

Nolan Arenado Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Arenado Stats

Nolan Arenado has 68 hits with nine doubles, two triples, 13 home runs, 19 walks and 45 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He's slashed .276/.327/.488 so far this season.

Arenado takes a six-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last 10 games he is hitting .361 with three doubles, a triple, four home runs, four walks and 10 RBI.

Arenado Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Reds Jun. 11 1-for-3 0 0 1 3 0 vs. Reds Jun. 10 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 vs. Reds Jun. 9 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 at Rangers Jun. 7 2-for-3 0 0 0 3 0 at Rangers Jun. 6 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0

