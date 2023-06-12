On Monday, June 12 at 7:45 PM ET, the San Francisco Giants (33-32) visit the St. Louis Cardinals (27-39) at Busch Stadium. Logan Webb will get the nod for the Giants, while Matthew Liberatore will take the mound for the Cardinals.

The Cardinals are +110 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favored Giants (-130). The contest's over/under is set at 8 runs.

Giants vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, June 12, 2023

Monday, June 12, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Webb - SF (4-6, 3.42 ERA) vs Liberatore - STL (1-2, 6.00 ERA)

Giants vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Giants vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

The Giants have won 16, or 47.1%, of the 34 games they've played as favorites this season.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -130 or shorter, the Giants have gone 12-13 (48%).

The implied probability of a win from San Francisco, based on the moneyline, is 56.5%.

The Giants went 5-4 across the nine games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- San Francisco and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total four times.

The Cardinals have been victorious in 10, or 41.7%, of the 24 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Cardinals have been victorious four times in 12 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or longer on the moneyline.

In three games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Cardinals had a record of 1-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Giants vs. Cardinals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Wilmer Flores 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+135) J.D. Davis 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+165) Austin Slater 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+240) Mitch Haniger 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+145) Thairo Estrada 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+185)

Giants Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +6000 18th 4th Win NL West +2000 - 4th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.