Jordan Walker and the St. Louis Cardinals hit the field on Monday at Busch Stadium against Logan Webb, who is the named starter for the San Francisco Giants. First pitch is set for 7:45 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

Giants vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, June 12, 2023

Monday, June 12, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Giants Batting & Pitching Performance

The Giants rank eighth-best in MLB action with 84 total home runs.

San Francisco's .419 slugging percentage is 11th in MLB.

The Giants are 15th in the majors with a .249 batting average.

San Francisco ranks 13th in runs scored with 302 (4.6 per game).

The Giants are 13th in baseball with a .323 on-base percentage.

The Giants strike out 9.8 times per game, the second-worst mark in baseball.

San Francisco's pitching staff ranks 11th in the majors with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.

San Francisco's 4.03 team ERA ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Giants pitchers combine for the No. 9 WHIP in baseball (1.260).

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher

Webb (4-6) gets the starting nod for the Giants in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 3.42 ERA in 84 1/3 innings pitched, with 85 strikeouts.

In his last time out on Thursday, the righty threw 5 1/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.

Webb is trying to collect his ninth quality start of the year in this game.

Webb will try to build upon a 14-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 6.5 frames per appearance).

He has held his opponents without an earned run in one of his 13 appearances this season.

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Giants Starter Opponent Starter 6/7/2023 Rockies W 5-4 Away Logan Webb Connor Seabold 6/8/2023 Rockies W 6-4 Away Alex Cobb Chase Anderson 6/9/2023 Cubs L 3-2 Home Anthony DeSclafani Marcus Stroman 6/10/2023 Cubs L 4-0 Home John Brebbia Kyle Hendricks 6/11/2023 Cubs W 13-3 Home John Brebbia Hayden Wesneski 6/12/2023 Cardinals - Away Logan Webb Matthew Liberatore 6/13/2023 Cardinals - Away Alex Cobb Jack Flaherty 6/14/2023 Cardinals - Away Anthony DeSclafani Jordan Montgomery 6/16/2023 Dodgers - Away - Bobby Miller 6/17/2023 Dodgers - Away - - 6/18/2023 Dodgers - Away Logan Webb Tony Gonsolin

